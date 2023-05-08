Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead, 16, Gets Guitar Lesson from Richie Sambora: Watch

Dannielynn Birkhead played Janet Jackson's "Black Cat" on guitar for the former Bon Jovi lead guitarist

By Mary Elizabeth Andriotis
Published on May 8, 2023 01:39 PM
Rockin’ the rest of @kentuckyderby out with Richie Sambora and Dannielynn
Photo: Larry Birkhead Instagram

Dannielynn Birkhead may have a musical career in her future!

Over the weekend, Anna Nicole Smith's daughter, 16, and her father, Larry Birkhead, 50, met up with Richie Sambora, the lead guitarist of Bon Jovi from 1983 to 2013. During their time together, Sambora, 63, gave Dannielynn a "private guitar lesson," which dad Larry recorded.

Larry shared a video on Instagram showing Dannielynn playing part of Janet Jackson's 1989 song "Black Cat" on guitar while sitting next to Sambora. The guitarist clapped and danced along while the teenager performed the track.

"Rockin' the rest of @kentuckyderby out with Richie Sambora and Dannielynn," Larry wrote in the caption of the post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Richie graciously made good on his offer to give Dannielynn a private guitar lesson and spent a ton of time giving her confidence building tips and mastering the art of playing the guitar. Great guy!" he added. "Dannielynn played a little @janetjackson 'Black Cat' for him. Now off to the @kentuckyderby after the Barnstable-Brown Gala last night."

Dannielynn wore a sunflower print dress by Leo Lin to the 2023 Kentucky Derby, which she paired with a crystal necklace and bracelet that belonged to her mom.

"To be honest, the dress was so big I had to drive it from Florida, because it was too big to go on the plane and check it in. So this was a full-on production," Larry told PEOPLE over the weekend.

Dannielynn and Larry attend the Kentucky Derby each year. The annual horse racing event is held in Louisville, Kentucky, at the Churchill Downs racetrack on the first Saturday in May.

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian Celebrates Psalm's 4th Birthday with Extravagant Firefighter-Themed Birthday Party
Kim Kardashian Celebrates Psalm's 4th Birthday with Extravagant Firefighter-Themed Party: Photos
Alex Rodrigues at Miami Heat Game
Alex Rodriguez Shares Courtside Selfie with Girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro and Daughters at NBA Game
Khloe Kardashian with her children
Khloé Kardashian Shares Rare Photo with Both of Her Kids, Baby Boy and Daughter True at Psalm's Birthday
Pierce Brosnan and Wife Keely Shaye Celebrate Son’s College Graduation: ‘Heartfelt Congratulations’
Pierce Brosnan and Wife Keely Celebrate Son Paris' College Graduation: 'Heartfelt Congratulations'
Derek Jeter with his family
Derek Jeter Reveals He and Wife Hannah Have Welcomed a Baby Boy: 'Welcome to the World Lil' Man'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqqmFyguG5y/ Verified Life lately 🫀 1. Rolly Polly Olly 2. Flowers 💐 3. My everything 4. Leaking🥛 5. Blessing day 6. First time dancing @ 6 weeks postpartum 7. A pink moment 💕 8. 1.10.23 9. Friends & babies 10. ♾️
Val Chmerkovskiy Says Fatherhood Is the 'Best Hood I've Been To': It's 'a Lot of Fun' (Exclusive)
Bailey Cypheridge, David Crosby
Bailey Cypheridge Shares Memories of Biological Father David Crosby's 'Cool Presence' (Exclusive)
James Van Der Beek Talks 'Humbling' Life with Six Kids: 'There's Always a Curveball'
James Van Der Beek Opens Up About 'Humbling' Life with Six Kids: 'Always a Curveball' (Exclusive)
Jessica Simpson Says 'Generous' Daughter Maxwell Used Her Birthday Wish on Her Grandpa Joe's Cancer. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr6Ou5UuCJB/. Jessica Simpson/Instagram
Jessica Simpson Says 'Generous' Daughter Maxwell Used Birthday Wish on Her Grandpa Joe's Cancer
Birkhead: Photo. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr6Smhouq_Q/. Larry Birkhead/Instagram
Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn, 16, Enjoys 2023 Kentucky Derby with Dad Larry Birkhead
Aurora Culpo Says She's Taking Co-Parenting and Single Mom Life 'One Day at a Time'
Aurora Culpo Tells PEOPLE Exclusively That She's Taking Single Mom Life 'One Day at a Time'
Serena Williams Shares the Sweet Moment She Told Daughter Olympia, 5, That She Is Pregnant: Watch. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r2yahaiyk8c.
Serena Williams Previews the Sweet Moment She Told Daughter Olympia, 5, That She Is Pregnant: Watch
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 13: Nick Cannon poses at the opening night of the new play "Thoughts of a Colored Man" on Broadway at The Golden Theatre on October 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)
Nick Cannon Says Moms of His 12 Kids 'Have Their Own Narrative' When Announcing Pregnancies
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr4aGo7NuOy/ larryanddannielynn's profile picture Verified More Barnstable-Gala pre-party pics. Can’t believe Dannielynn is almost 17. Time for a great Derby weekend #barnstablebrowngala #kentuckyderby #noImNotKeithUrban 26m
Dannielynn Birkhead Honors Late Mom Anna Nicole Smith at Barnstable Brown Gala
shemar moore baby frankie
Shemar Moore's Baby Girl Frankie, 3 Months, Makes TV Debut on 'The Talk': 'She Does the Hondo Face'
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran's New Album 'Subtract' Features Touching Song About Daughter, Lyra Antarctica, 2