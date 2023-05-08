Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead, 16, Gets Guitar Lesson from Richie Sambora: Watch

Dannielynn Birkhead may have a musical career in her future!

Over the weekend, Anna Nicole Smith's daughter, 16, and her father, Larry Birkhead, 50, met up with Richie Sambora, the lead guitarist of Bon Jovi from 1983 to 2013. During their time together, Sambora, 63, gave Dannielynn a "private guitar lesson," which dad Larry recorded.

Larry shared a video on Instagram showing Dannielynn playing part of Janet Jackson's 1989 song "Black Cat" on guitar while sitting next to Sambora. The guitarist clapped and danced along while the teenager performed the track.

"Rockin' the rest of @kentuckyderby out with Richie Sambora and Dannielynn," Larry wrote in the caption of the post.

"Richie graciously made good on his offer to give Dannielynn a private guitar lesson and spent a ton of time giving her confidence building tips and mastering the art of playing the guitar. Great guy!" he added. "Dannielynn played a little @janetjackson 'Black Cat' for him. Now off to the @kentuckyderby after the Barnstable-Brown Gala last night."

Dannielynn wore a sunflower print dress by Leo Lin to the 2023 Kentucky Derby, which she paired with a crystal necklace and bracelet that belonged to her mom.

"To be honest, the dress was so big I had to drive it from Florida, because it was too big to go on the plane and check it in. So this was a full-on production," Larry told PEOPLE over the weekend.

Dannielynn and Larry attend the Kentucky Derby each year. The annual horse racing event is held in Louisville, Kentucky, at the Churchill Downs racetrack on the first Saturday in May.