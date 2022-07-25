Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn, 15, Enjoys Janet Jackson Concert with Dad Larry Birkhead

Dannielynn attended her second Janet Jackson concert in Cincinnati, Ohio, over the weekend with her dad Larry Birkhead

Dannielynn and dad Larry Birkhead enjoyed a very special night out together over the weekend.

The 15-year-old daughter of the late Anna Nicole Smith attended her second Janet Jackson concert in Cincinnati, Ohio, with her dad, 49, where the pair got to go behind stage after the show to snap some photos and hang out with the singer herself.

"Heading out to Dannielynn's second Janet Jackson concert (my millionth 😂) in Cincinnati as we sit here arguing which one of us is the bigger Janet fan. 😆 It's going to be 'Nasty' outside in the 100 degrees weather, but we are looking forward to it. 🎶" Larry wrote alongside photos of him with his daughter before the concert.

Following the show, the father-daughter duo took a picture with Jackson, whom Larry said "killed it" during the concert.

"After hours of singing, dancing and sweating through the @cincymusicfest we got to hang with @janetjackson She killed it, managed to include all of her hits, sing and dance in the heat and still find time for two of her fans," he wrote. "A great weekend. How cute is Janet 👀 ❤️?"

In May, Larry and Dannielynn spent the day at another major event: the Kentucky Derby.

Ahead of the event, the pair attended the 33rd annual Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala. There, Dannielynn channeled her inner Jackson, as she wore the exact outfit that Jackson, 55, wore to the same event almost two decades ago.

In fact, Larry revealed that the attire Dannielynn wore once belonged to the "Escapade" singer in an Instagram post.