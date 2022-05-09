Anna Kournikova Wishes Enrique Iglesias a Happy Birthday During Mother's Day Celebration with Kids

Anna Kournikova and her husband Enrique Iglesias had a jam-packed holiday weekend as they celebrated Mother's Day and Iglesias' birthday on Sunday.

Kournikova, 40, shared a photo on Instagram of the family of five as they gathered on the grass for a day of fun and wished the "Bailamos" singer, 47, a happy birthday online.

"Happy Birthday to the most amazing Dad! We super love you!!! ❤️," Kournikova captioned the post.

Iglesias leaned over to give his daughter Lucy a kiss for the photo, while he held their other daughter, Mary, on his shoulders. Nicholas meanwhile sat on his mom's lap.

For their family day Nicholas, 4, sported a white button-up; Lucy, 4, wore a red floral dress with a matching red sweater and Mary, 2, dressed in a pink jacket and black leggings.

Iglesias also shared a Mother's Day post on Sunday, honoring not only his wife but all moms. The singer posted a video of Kournikova letting loose and rocking out with one of their daughters in the backyard as they danced around together, carelessly swinging their hair.

"Happy Mother's Day ! To all the Mothers around the world, You rock 🤟❤️," Iglesias wrote under the funny video.

Kournikova and Iglesias first met on the set of his steamy 2001 music video for his song "Escape," and the two began their relationship shortly after.

In September, Iglesias appeared on an episode of the SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show where he revealed that his children had already seen the music video for themselves.

"I think my kids have already seen — well, I think, no, I know my kids have already seen that video," he said at the time. "And they're putting two and two together. Like, 'Oh, really?' "

