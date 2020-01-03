Nicholas and Lucy are running into the new year!

In celebration of 2020, Anna Kournikova shared a too-cute clip of her 2-year-old twins running on the grass in Miami toward a moving camera, before stopping in front of a mesh fence.

The video was set to dad Enrique Iglesias‘ upbeat track "Finally Found You," and the siblings both wore black-and-white casual outfits for the outdoor play session.

“#happynewyear,” Kournikova, 38, captioned her post in both English and her native Russian language, adding a red balloon emoji at the end.

Kournikova and Iglesias, 44, don’t often post photos and videos of their twins, but when they do the footage is no less than cuteness overload.

In October, the singer shared a clip of the brother and sister taking turns poking their dad’s bare torso, during which he jokingly squirmed around and caused them to giggle uncontrollably.

A snapshot later that month showed Iglesias, Nicholas and Lucy from the back, hand-in-hand as they walked through a door inside a picturesque building in Mexico.

“On the road again … ” the father of two captioned his photo.

In September, Iglesias shared an Instagram video of his daughter adorably getting her groove on to “The Wheels on the Bus” as her dad boogied alongside her. The toddler wore a white ruffled shirt and striped pants, going barefoot in the sweet clip.

The duo began by rolling their arms to mimic the wheels on the bus, before the "Escape" hitmaker took the dance to the next level with a big step over Lucy’s head. She laughed in delight, while retired tennis pro Kournikova could be heard in the background, singing along.

Iglesias also shared a video of Nicholas on a boat in June. In the clip, the toddler appeared to be enjoying the summer sun as he babbled up a storm with his dad while they cruised along the water.

Wearing a wide-brimmed straw hat and blue outfit complete with a Cars T-shirt, Nicholas gazed out the vessel’s window, exclaiming “Wawa!” while pointing at the water.