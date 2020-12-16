Anna Kournikova, Enrique Iglesias Show Love for Twins Nicholas and Lucy on 3rd Birthday

Cuteness times two!

In the comment section of both posts, Kournikova's longtime partner Enrique Iglesias showed love for his two older children by leaving a red heart emoji. The pair also share daughter Mary, 10 months.

The mom of three shared rare videos of Nicholas and Lucy in January to celebrate the new year, showing the twins running on the grass in Miami toward a moving camera before stopping in front of a mesh fence. The video was set to Iglesias' upbeat track, and the siblings both wore black-and-white casual outfits for the outdoor play session.

"#happynewyear," Kournikova captioned her post at the time in both English and her native Russian language, adding a red balloon emoji at the end.

In September, Kournikova posted a sweet snapshot of then-7-month-old Mary in tennis outfit. Sporting a big grin, baby Mary rocked a white collared shirt and white skirt with a lace trim, gazing slightly off camera with her blonde hair in tiny pigtails.

"Wimbledon, here I come ... 😍," Kournikova wrote in the accompanying caption at the time, adding lots of tennis-racket emojis.

Speaking with PEOPLE earlier this year, Iglesias said the transition for the couple's twins to the role of older siblings to Mary, aka Masha, has gone "very smoothly," sharing that Nicholas and Lucy "actually love" having a baby around the house.