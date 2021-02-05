The Cutest Photos of Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova's Three Kids
The ultra-private couple share twins Lucy and Nicholas, born in December 2017, and Mary, born in February 2020
Fourth of July Vibes
On July 4, 2021, Iglesias held his twins in each of his arms as he poked his tongue out and made a silly face at the camera. Nicholas didn't appear as enthused to take the photo whereas Lucy shared a big smile while wearing heart-shaped sunglasses.
"#MEPASE 🤪 #fourthofjuly," the singer captioned the photo. "Me Pasé" refers to his newly released single — his first since 2019.
Girl Talk
In February 2021, Kournikova shared a cute video of her having "Girl talk ☀️❤️" with 1-year-old daughter Mary.
Cutie Pie
Mary turned 1 on Jan. 30, 2021, and looked picture-perfect in her neutral ensemble and matching bow.
Two of a Kind
In honor of the twins' 3rd birthdays, Kournikova shared photos of Lucy (left) and Nicholas (right) in December 2020.
Happy Mama
Kournikova looked like one happy mom as she smiled in a photo with Mary in April 2020.
Baby Makes Five!
The couple welcomed their third daughter, Mary, into the world on Jan. 30, 2020, sharing photos from the birth on Instagram two weeks later.
Proud Dad
"My Sunshine," Iglesias captioned a photo of himself holding baby Mary moments after she was born.
Horsing Around
In April 2020, Iglesias shared a video of him horsing around with Lucy and Nicholas as the pair attempted to climb on his back for a ride.
Easily Swayed
Baby Mary already loves music! In April 2020, she swayed to fun.'s "We Are Young" (with the help of her dad, of course).
Run for It
The couple's twins ran into 2020 like ...
Up, Up and Away
Iglesias and his kiddos were just "#chillin" in their yard in January 2020.
Talk to the Hand
"Please, no more kisses 🥺😢😭," Iglesias captioned a photo of him getting the brush off from his daughter, Lucy.
Fooling Around
Iglesias had his toddlers cracking up in October 2019 when he pretended to be shocked every time they touched him.
Hand to Hold
On International Women's Day in 2019, the singer celebrated with a photo holding hands with his daughter, Lucy. "Celebrating all the women around the world today, and every day," he captioned the sweet photo.
Daddy's Girl
In September 2019, Iglesias and Lucy had a little dance party to "The Wheels on the Bus," which involved some high kicks from dad and some serious twirling.
Cruising Along
In June 2019, Nicholas was just cruising along, singing a little song for his dad.
Heads Up
To Lucy and Nicholas, Dad is the funniest guy on Earth. Just check out those laughs!
Baby Talk
In April 2019, Nicholas and his dad had a "serious talk," which included blowing raspberries and sticking out tongues.
Lending a Hand
Remind us to call Lucy and Nicholas if we ever get a flat tire! In March 2019, the dynamic duo proved their strength when they pushed their dad in a toy car on a "Typical Saturday 😂."
Daddy's Dude
"I think he's got my genes 😉," Iglesias, who is brunette with brown eyes, joked of his blond baby boy.
Soccer Star
Nicholas rooted on his mom's home country of Russia in the 2018 World Cup.
Rocking Out
Need a hype man? Nicholas proved he's up for the task in March 2019.
Having a Laugh
The twins clearly find their dad absolutely hilarious. "Tough audience to entertain 😂🦃," he joked of the giggly pair, who cracked up as their dad ran back and forth in front of them making turkey sounds.
Christmas Cheer
Kournikova shared some Christmas cheer in December 2018 when she had a dance party with Nicholas to Chuck Berry's "Run Rudolph Run."
Spitting Image
The things we do to hear those baby giggles! Igelsias transformed into a fountain for his daughter while enjoying the Fourth of July in 2018.
Dance Party
In May 2018, Kournikova had a dance party with Lucy, captioning the silly video, taken by Iglesias, "Little one, please don't inherit my dance moves 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂"
Attached at the Hip
"I still can't believe..... you're mine," Iglesias captioned this adorable photo of his daughter hanging out on his hip.
Two of a Kind
In April 2018, Igelsias introduced his kiddos to the game of soccer, sharing a photo of the trio watching together.
Show Some Love
Iglesias had a million smooches for his baby girl in March 2018.
Baby Love
"My Sunshine," the tennis star wrote on Instagram in January 2018, one month after welcoming the twins.
Twinning
Kournikova and Iglesias welcomed their first children, twins Nicholas and Lucy, on Dec. 16, 2017 in Miami.