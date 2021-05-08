PEN15's Anna Konkle Announces Birth of Baby Girl, Reveals Engagement to Alex Anfanger

Anna Konkle has a lot to celebrate these days!

The PEN15 actress, 34, welcomed her first child with writer and actor Alex Anfanger — a daughter named Essie Wunderle Anfanger — earlier this year, she revealed in an interview with Vogue published on Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The middle name comes from my dad's side of the family, in honor of him," she explained of her baby girl's name. "The Wunderles were known to have strong, forward-thinking women. And my great-great-grandfather, also a Wunderle, went from selling sweets from a street cart to having a large factory where candy corn was invented."

"Hopefully she'll appreciate the name instead of resenting us for giving her something difficult to spell," Konkle continued.

Anna Konkle Credit: Anna Konkle/instagram

Elsewhere in her interview, Konkle subtly revealed that Anfanger had proposed while listing things she was grateful for in the past year.

"I'd like to thank 90 Day Fiancé for giving Alex a plethora of characters to impersonate and, in turn, hours of entertainment for me," she said. "Pregnancy pillow for keeping me upright; you took up the entire bed. Stretch-mark oil—they still happened, but I'm pretty sure I'd have more. Alex for our marriage proposal, scored by that Neil Young record I love."

"And of course Essie, for being our wild, tiny, new best friend. You graced us with you," she added.

In the profile, the actress also shared the first photos of the newborn — who has matching strawberry blonde hair — and opened up about her pregnancy journey.

Anna Konklewe Anna Konkle | Credit: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

"Alex and I conceived in April and found out in May," the Plus One star told Vogue. "I was in Lake Arrowhead for the week, concentrating on editing, and my partner was in Los Angeles. There was snow on the ground where I was, and an hour away he was in 90-degree heat."

"I took the test on a whim, thinking I was paranoid. We celebrated through tears on FaceTime," she recalled.

Konkle surprised fans in January by revealing that she was nine months pregnant and due "any second now," she wrote at the time alongside a gallery of snapshots showing off her baby bump.

"It only took me nine months to post but the family is expanding any second now ❤️," she said an Instagram post.

Anna Konklewe Credit: Anna Konklewe/instagram

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Konkle's pregnancy had overlapped with her PEN15 co-creator and costar Maya Erskine's own journey to motherhood.

Erskine revealed her pregnancy news back in November, announcing that she is engaged to actor Michael Angarano as well.