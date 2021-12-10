Earlier this year, Maya Erskine and PEN15 co-creator Anna Konkle gave birth to their first children within two months of each other

Maya Erskine Says PEN15 Could Eventually Be a 'Good Conversation Starter' About Sex with Son Leon

Maya Erskine would prefer her son Leon Frederick doesn't watch her show PEN15 when he is old enough.

If he does, however, the 34-year-old actress hopes it will spark a healthy discussion about sex with her child.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I really don't think my son's going to want to watch this, especially because there are episodes of me doing things such as masturbating," said Erskine in a joint interview Thursday with her PEN15 co-creator Anna Konkle on Late Night with Seth Meyers. "... There are other bases I get to past kissing."

"I don't want him to see that," she told the host, "but I think it could be a good conversation starter, maybe."

Erskine and Konkle, 34, have plenty of time to prepare for the moment, both having given birth to their first children during the first half of 2021.

Subscribe to our new 12-episode weekly podcast, Me Becoming Mom, to hear celebrity moms open up exclusively to PEOPLE about their extraordinary roads to motherhood.

Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

In a joint interview with Erskine for Vogue, published in May, Konkle revealed that she and actor Alex Anfanger had welcomed daughter Essie Wunderle Anfanger into the world earlier this year.

Erskine gave birth to son Leon, whom she shares with fiancé Michael Angarano, shortly after sitting down for the interview, according to the magazine. In a June interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the pair revealed that they had their babies just two months apart.

Meyers, 47, also noted on Thursday that the topic of sex is probably best discussed with a parent, rather than for kids to watch.

"I do think it's interesting because it would be totally fine for, like, a mom to explain to her son about masturbating, but [it's] probably not best to be like, 'Let me show you!' " Meyers joked.

Pen15 Credit: Hulu

Erskine jumped in on the hypothetical conversation. "Let me show you how I did it at your age!" she teased.

"And don't worry! A lot of people have seen your mom doing this! This was on TV!" Meyers added with a laugh.

In the costars' June interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Erskine told the comedian that she enjoyed becoming a mom at almost the same time as her best friend.

"It actually is the best. To have a friend, a best friend, go through it at the same time," she said, as Konkle called their situation "really special."

Erskine later said that she believes Leon and Essie love each other already: "I'm just gonna say it, I don't think they were like co-existing, I think they were starting deep into each other's eyes and truly connecting."