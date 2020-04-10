Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake Surprise Kids of Volunteer Coronavirus Nurse on Video Chat

Stacie Kelly is an emergency room nurse currently fighting on the front lines of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in New York City — and her four kids and husband Mark, back home in Gardner, Kansas, couldn’t be prouder.

On Friday, Hoda Kotb told the family’s story on the Today show, revealing that Stacie volunteered to travel to the outbreak-heavy N.Y.C. to help out, working 15-hour shifts in different hospitals around the city.

And her children — Camryn, 4, McClain, 6, Delaynie, 8, and Sullivan, 10 — got the surprise of a lifetime via video chat. After telling Kotb, 55, how proud they are of their mom (who “doesn’t want any people to die,” explained Sullivan), the anchor told the kids she heard that they love Trolls.

Seconds later, Justin Timberlake, who voices Branch in the new sequel Trolls World Tour, out Friday, and Anna Kendrick (who voices Poppy) popped up in the video chat, leaving the four kids shocked.

“Hi Poppy!” one of the kids told Kendrick, 34, who was visibly touched and replied, “You guys are so cute!”

Justin Timberlake (bottom left) and Anna Kendrick (bottom right) surprise Stacie Kelly's kids on the Today show

Kendrick then asked the kids, “Are you guys so proud of your mom? You must think she’s the best mom in the world,” to which they responded, “Yes!” and Timberlake added, “She’s my hero, for sure.”

After Kendrick got the siblings to admit Poppy was their favorite troll (“She does this to every child,” Timberlake joked), she told them, “You must be so, so proud of your mom, and we’re really grateful to her.”

“We’re really grateful to you, Dad, for holding down the fort with those four little angels,” she addressed Mark, joking, “I’m sure that they give you no trouble and that they do everything you ask them to do.”

“Mark, I got one 5-year-old and it’s hard for me to get him to sleep, so I don’t know how [you do it]. You’re my other hero, bro,” said Timberlake, 39.

Image zoom Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) in Trolls World Tour DreamWorks Animation

Earlier this week, Timberlake opened up about life with wife Jessica Biel and their son, Silas Randall (who celebrated his fifth birthday on Wednesday), as they spend time in isolation together at their home in Montana.

“We’re doing good. We’re mostly commiserating over the fact that we … just, 24-hour parenting is just not human,” the former *NSYNC member joked during an interview with SiriusXM’s Hits 1 on Wednesday, adding that Silas sometimes gives him an annoyed look that makes his dad say, “‘Cool. I got you.'”

“Just a commercial break,” he added, referring to how his child sometimes needs a breather from his mom and dad just as much as they may need one when it comes to daily parenting duties.

Trolls World Tour is available for digital rental now.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.