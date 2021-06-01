Anna Faris Reveals the One Piece of Marriage Advice She'd Give to Her 8-Year-Old Son Jack

Anna Faris is reflecting on her experience with marriage and the advice she would pass down to her son Jack.

On the most recent episode of her podcast, Anna Faris Is Unqualified, the actress, 44, sat down with author Glennon Doyle where she discussed her decision to initially get married at age 27.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The House Bunny star first wed actor Ben Indra in 2004 and the two split four years later. In 2009, Faris tied the knot with Chris Pratt and the pair welcomed their now 8-year-old son Jack in August 2012. The actors later called it quits in 2017.

Looking back at her own decisions, Faris told Doyle that she would advise her son not to get married at a young age.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

26284900_346261565783509_3999174427332837376_n.jpg Credit: Anna Faris/Instagram

"I don't know if it's too grumpy and cruel to say in a sense but if I could tell my 8-year-old son one thing that maybe he would stick to, I would really encourage him to not get married in his 20s," Faris shared.

"It should be illegal," added Doyle.

Faris is now engaged to cinematographer Michael Barrett, the pair revealed last year.

"We had an immediate kind of intimacy," Faris told PEOPLE last month. "We're both probably introverts in a very similar way. And he has two children and that has been awesome. I've really learned a lot about myself through his kids. It's been really rewarding."

RELATED VIDEO: Anna Faris Says She Didn't Do a 'Great Job of Eliminating Competitiveness' with Chris Pratt: 'I Hope I've Grown'

The blended family spent much of their quarantine traveling.

"We bought a camper van and traveled with a portable printer for school," she said. "Jack has been handling this whole thing like a champ. I just feel very happy that my family is safe. And I don't think I've ever been so present."

Faris recently opened up about her son's premature birth, sharing that her mind would "constantly return to the why" after Jack arrived seven weeks before his due date.

"I couldn't stop searching. I was asking her if the geriatric thing had something to do with it, if the cold cuts that I ate… I couldn't turn off my own hamster wheel in searching for answers," she said during a virtual event for nonprofit GAPPS (the Global Alliance to Prevent Prematurity and Stillbirth) last month.