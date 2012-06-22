Anna Faris Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump: Photo
The actress steps out in a luminous green dress for an event in Beverly Hills
Credit: David Livingston/Getty
Anna Faris has that pregnancy glow!
Adorned in a paneled, floor-length green and black dress with a peek-a-boo cutout below the bust, the funny lady, 35, stepped onto the red carpet at the Samsung Galaxy S III launch party in Beverly Hills looking relaxed and luminous.
On display: Faris’s growing baby bump, which seemed slightly bigger than when she stepped out earlier this month.
The actress and her Parks and Recreation star hubby Chris Pratt announced in May that they are expecting their first child this fall.
– Evan Lambert