Anna Faris Shows Off Growing Baby Bump
The pregnant star steps out on a sunny day in Los Angeles
Advertisement
Credit: NPG
Last month, Anna Faris debuted her dressed up baby bump at the London premiere of her film The Dictator. Now she’s been spotted in showing off the bump in a sporty look.
Dressed in a T-shirt, casual pants and a baseball hat, Faris stepped out with her husband Chris Pratt (not pictured) in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Following
And the actress’s bump seems to have popped. While in London, Faris showed a barely-there tummy, whereas this week, she can’t hide her growing belly.
Faris, 35, and her Parks and Recreation star hubby, 32, announced in May that they’re expecting their first child in the fall.
– Marla Lehner