BumpWatch: Anna Faris's Casual Cool
Sporting a T-shirt, casual pants and a baseball hat, the expectant actress, 35, stepped out with Chris Pratt (not pictured) in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Last month, Anna Faris debuted her dressed up baby bump at the London premiere of her film The Dictator. Now she’s been spotted looking considerably more dressed down.
Faris and her Parks and Recreation star hubby, 32, announced in May that they'll welcome their first child this fall.
Faris and her Parks and Recreation star hubby, 32, announced in May that they’ll welcome their first child this fall.
