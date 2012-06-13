BumpWatch: Anna Faris's Casual Cool

Sporting a T-shirt, casual pants and a baseball hat, the expectant actress, 35, stepped out with Chris Pratt (not pictured) in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 02, 2020 03:57 PM
Advertisement

Last month, Anna Faris debuted her dressed up baby bump at the London premiere of her film The Dictator. Now she’s been spotted looking considerably more dressed down.

Sporting a T-shirt, casual pants and a baseball hat — and quite the bump — the expectant actress, 35, stepped out with Chris Pratt (not pictured) in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Faris and her Parks and Recreation star hubby, 32, announced in May that they’ll welcome their first child this fall.

RELATED: BumpWatch: Anna Faris Debuts Baby Belly

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com