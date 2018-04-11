Anna Faris just learned that star power isn't a requirement to get your child into a private school in Los Angeles

Why Anna Faris Blames Herself for Getting Her Son Jack Rejected from a Potential Private School

Anna Faris just learned that star power isn't a requirement to get your child into a private learning institution in Los Angeles.

The Mom star, 41, described the “terrifying” process of applying for schools for her 5½-year-old son Jack during a Wednesday appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. She also learned that things are a bit different than what she was used to growing up in Washington and attending public school.

“I went to this private school where they had all the parents sit around in a circle — and I don’t know anybody — and there were a bunch of toys in the middle of a circle and we were supposed to pick a toy out and talk about the weather,” Faris explained. “That was the only instruction.”

The actress went first, but admits she ended up going on a tangent about how nervous she was about Jack going to school and the possibility of getting rejected.

“I’m realizing as I’m saying this, I’m putting my foot in my mouth, so I pass the bear on to the next person and she’s like, ‘Well, it’s pretty sunny outside for me,’ ” Faris recalls, adding that the rest of the parents followed the directions and spoke only about the weather.

“I wanted to run out of there so fast,” Faris says. “Anyway, we got rejected.”

Ellen DeGeneres jokes in reply, “I could have told you that about 2 minutes ago!”

Despite the intimidating school application process, though, Faris says her son is doing well despite her split from Chris Pratt last year.

“[Jack]’s amazing and he is so happy and sweet and he’s surrounded by love,” she tells the host.

Faris previously opened up about how she and Pratt, 38, parent their son, telling Extra in January that she and the Guardians of the Galaxy actor have remained friends and that both believe co-parenting is “hugely important.”

“We are great and there’s so much friendship and love, and we surround Jack with love, and funny, kind, happy people,” she said. “And as a result, he is really happy.”

“What Chris and I try to do is to communicate openly,” the actress told Women’s Health for its May cover. “We reiterate that there aren’t rules to this. We have a lot of love and friendship, and our big goal is to protect Jack.”