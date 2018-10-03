Anna Faris 'Feels Really Guilty' as She Didn't Get Upset On Her Son's First Day at Kindergarten

Anna Faris may be a loving mother, but she certainly doesn’t mind a few hours away from her son Jack.

While appearing as a guest on The Talk on Tuesday, Faris, 41, revealed that her only child’s first day of school was not an overly-emotional moment for her, unlike many other parents’ experiences.

“I feel really guilty that I wasn’t more anxious,” she admitted. “It feels like all of the other parents were really anxious and the kindergarten teachers are asking, ‘Oh, is everything gonna be okay?’ I felt like, can’t we just drop him off?”

Part of the reason for her feelings, she says, was that Jack — who Faris shares with ex-husband Chris Pratt — had already experienced being away from his parents at pre-school.

“Chris and I walked him there and we were trying not to transfer any hint of anxiety,” she said before joking, “Not that I was having it, clearly. I was like, ‘I gotta get to work, kid!'”

Added the Overboard actress: “He just ran in and was like, ‘Bye guys!’ It was that funny mom guilt feeling, where I feel like this should emotionally tug at me more than it is.”

But when one of The Talk hosts suggested that perhaps her six-year-old son was prepared for the major milestone, Faris quipped: “Or maybe I wanted to get on with my day!”

While there’s no anxiety when it comes to her son going to school, there’s also none when it comes to getting along with Pratt, who she split from in August 2017 after eight years of marriage.

A source close to the stars recently confirmed that they are still extremely amicable when it comes to co-parenting Jack, even a year after their split.

“They are very friendly and seem happy when they are together with their son,” the source told PEOPLE two months ago.

The former couple announced the sad news with a joint statement on Facebook, explaining that “we tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed.”

“Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward,” they continued. “We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

Following their split, Pratt, 39, opened up about how he was dealing with it for Entertainment Weekly‘s cover story in mid-April and admitted that it wasn’t the ideal situation, but they were both fully devoted to Jack.

“Divorce sucks. But at the end of the day, we’ve got a great kid whose got two parents who love him very much,” he said. “And we’re finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another. It’s not ideal, but yeah, I think both of us are actually probably doing better.”

Although Faris claimed her ex-husband’s comment felt “more dramatic than it is,” she agreed that “Chris and I have a great friendship and Jack is so happy and so loved.”