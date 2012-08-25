Anna Faris and Chris Pratt Welcome Son Jack

"Anna Faris and Chris Pratt are happy to announce the birth of their beautiful baby boy Jack," the rep says in a statement.

The actress, 35, delivered son Jack on Friday, Aug. 17, her rep tells PEOPLE exclusively.

“He arrived earlier than expected and will be spending some time in the NICU. The happy parents thank you for your warm wishes and ask that you honor their privacy during this time.”

Faris first debuted her baby belly in May at the premiere of The Dictator, a day after she revealed she was pregnant. She had been due in the fall.

Pratt, 33 — who stars on Parks and Recreation — and Faris tied the knot in 2009.