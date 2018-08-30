Anna Faris and Chris Pratt Are 'Very Friendly' and 'Happy' When They're with Their Son: Source

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt have co-parenting down to a science.

A source tells PEOPLE that the exes are extremely amicable with each other when it comes to sharing duties surrounding their only child, 6-year-old son Jack.

“They are very friendly and seem happy when they are together with their son,” the insider says.

The Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom star, 39, and Overboard actress, 41, announced their split in August 2017 after eight years of marriage.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt with son Jack in 2014 bauergriffin.com

RELATED: Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Kiss and Spend Time with His Son Jack on Church Date

Pratt and Faris were photographed walking together in Santa Monica, California, on Tuesday morning — just one day after they were seen out along with Jack.

The former couple announced their split with a joint statement on Facebook. “Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating,” the statement said. “We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed.”

“Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward,” they continued. “We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

RELATED VIDEO: In Their Own Words: Chris Pratt and Anna Faris on the Highs and Lows of Their Relationship



Since June, Pratt has been dating Katherine Schwarzenegger. In mid-August, the two were seen together grabbing brunch with Pratt’s son.

“They looked entirely smitten,” a source told PEOPLE at the time of their afternoon outing. In fact, Schwarzenegger has been spending more time with Jack as the pair’s relationship has progressed.

“She seemed to be really happy and fit in with him and his son,” the insider previously told PEOPLE. “She appeared to be genuinely enjoying herself and looked entirely comfortable helping him in doting over his son.”