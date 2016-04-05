The Veep star and husband Shaun So are expecting their second child later this year, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

There’s a little VP on the way for Anna Chlumsky.

So and Chlumsky, who wed in 2008, are already parents to 2½-year-old daughter Penelope Joan.

“This whole thing has taught me that motherhood has a wealth of definitions and identities,” the actress, 35, previously said. “There’s no one way to be a mom or one way to be a ‘good’ mom.”



Chlumsky first revealed her pregnancy during a Tuesday Facebook chat with Travel and Leisure.

“Being as expectant as I am, we’re going to keep it low-key and try to get a beach vacation in pretty soon,” she said while discussing upcoming travel plans.

The fifth season of Veep premieres Sunday, April 24 on HBO.