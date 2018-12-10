Angie Harmon Shares Holiday Photo of Her Three Daughters in Matching Christmas-Themed Onesies

Angie Harmon is in the holiday spirit!

On Saturday, the actress shared a hilarious photo of her three daughters dressed in matching Christmas-themed onesies, and it seemed her kids begrudgingly wore the coordinated outfits to please their mom.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“This is what happens in my house when these darling children don’t call their mother … CHRISTMAS SNUGGIES!” Harmon, 46, captioned the snapshot of Emery Hope, 10 this month, Avery Grace, 13, and Finley Faith, 15 — whom she shares with ex-husband Jason Sehorn — glaring at the camera.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED: Angie Harmon: Daughters Have Their Father Jason Sehorn “Whipped”

Also in the background of the photo was a black-and-white portrait of Harmon cradling one of her lookalike girls as a baby.

“And notice the silver tears streaming down my face in the picture above … a trick of the light? A coincidence? I think not,” the mother of three wrote along with the hashtags, “#callyourmother #christmas2018 #lookatthefaces #blessed #grateful #fae #mygirls.”

It appears Harmon is a big fan of matching onesies. Days before dressing her daughters as bow-tied presents, the Rizzoli & Isles alum posted photos of her and her girlfriends in Christmas cat-patterned pajamas during a holiday get-together.

RELATED VIDEO: Windsor Castle Gets Decorated for Christmas

Harmon often updates her fans and followers with images of her kids on social media. The star previously raved about her daughters in August to celebrate their first days of school.

“Thank you for your patience & your thoughtfulness!! You 3 are God’s gift & I cherish who you are!” Harmon captioned a photo of the trio.

“Keep your chins up, your eyes on the prize & God at your center & all of your dreams will come true! Remember that so many people love & support you & we are IMMENSELY PROUD OF YOU!!” she added, along with the hashtags, “#thatwasfast” and “#ittakesavillage.”