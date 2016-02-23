"It was not only a dream for me, but more importantly a dream come true for her," the actress tells PEOPLE

Angie Harmon on Working with Her 10-Year-Old Daughter: I Was 'Blissfully Happy'

Talk about a bring-your-daughter-to-work day!

Rizzoli & Isles star Angie Harmon got the chance to costar with her daughter Avery Grace, 10, on an episode of her TNT hit airing Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Studying lines with Avery, rehearsing with her and then finally shooting the episode made me blissfully happy,” Harmon, 43, says exclusively in the current issue of PEOPLE.

“It was not only a dream for me, but more importantly a dream come true for her.”

Image zoom

Not that working with her daughter came without challenges.

“It was also a new experience as I had to remain in character, but still couldn’t help watching her and feeling pride and joy for her as her mommy,” says Harmon, who is also mom to daughters Finley Faith, 12, and Emery Hope, 7.

She adds, “Watching the joy she had while she worked, her incredible ability and natural talent is something and I will never forget!”

Rizzoli & Isles airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.

For more from Angie Harmon, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands now.