Angie Everhart Turns 'Mwah' to 'Mama'

Angie Everhart‘s 19-month-old son Kayden Bobby has finally started calling her name, and the model-actress owes thanks to an unlikely source: Justin Bieber‘s Never Say Never premiere.

“He’s talking and saying ‘Mama,'” Everhart tells PEOPLE of her son’s recent milestones. “But he hasn’t been saying ‘Mama’ for very long. He says ‘all done’ and little things like that.”

“The ‘m’ was hard for him,” the actress, 41, said Wednesday at the premiere of her new film Take Me Home Tonight, in which she plays what she describes as “the female Charlie Sheen of the movie.”



So to help her son with the pronunciation, Everhart taught him how to blow kisses and then translated the kissing sound into his baby talk.

“At the Justin Bieber premiere, he was going, ‘Mwah!'” explains Everhart. “So I was like, ‘Hey, you can say ‘Mmm!’ Now say, ‘Mama, mama!’ … And through blowing kisses, he learned how to say [it].”

And just what was Kayden’s first word? “Dada,” the actress reveals with a laugh.

Just don’t expect this single mom to be jealous that her son, whose dad is ex Chad Stansbury, mastered the ‘D’ sound first. According to Everhart, it’s very important to her that Kayden maintains a close bond with his father.

“Whatever he does, he’s got a dad [and] he’s got a mom,” she says. “It’s nice.”

While Everhart was rubbing elbows with some of Hollywood’s finest on the red carpet Wednesday, her own personal star was at home. Gushes the actress, “He’s the light of my life.”