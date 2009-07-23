Angie Everhart Celebrates Her Baby Shower

angie-and-melissa-300.jpg

As a recognizable redhead, model Angie Everhart could have gone for an over-the-top baby shower, but instead chose an intimate “sprinkle” hosted by the Hot Moms Club and held at Melissa Joan Hart‘s Sweet Harts Sweets on July 17 in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

Joined by mom Ginnie and a few pals, including Kristy Swanson, Marla Maples and Maeve Quinlan, the guests created their own sundaes while Angie — who isn’t “one for pastels” — opened her black gifts, including a Quinny Buzz stroller and a Tinky Bebe diaper bag.

Seventh Generation also donated diapers to both Angie and the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

With Angie set to deliver son Kayden Bobby on July 29th via scheduled c-section, her friends are lining up to provide support for the new mom.

“I am so proud of Angie! She is so strong, and she will be a wonderful mother as her own mother was to her,” Kristy said. “She has a fantastic family and friends. She knows I will be there for whatever she may need.”

“It doesn’t really bother me,” Angie, who gifted her girlfriends with jewelry from Waxing Poetic, says of single motherhood. “I have so many good people around. I’m not afraid.”

“Angie and I have been friends for over 14 years,” 90210‘s Maeve explained. “During that time have shared many life changing experiences together, side by side — dating, marriage, divorce, careers — and through everything Angie has always been a rock for me and hopefully me for her. We have a bond. Kayden is truly a very lucky little boy having this amazing woman as his mother.”

For more details and photos from the shower, pick up the current issue of Life and Style. In addition, Angie’s nursery will be featured in the October issue of Pregnancy, on newsstands this fall.

