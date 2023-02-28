Tennis Pro Angelique Kerber Welcomes First Baby: 'Most Beautiful and Overwhelming Experience'

The German tennis pro announced her exciting pregnancy news in August

Published on February 28, 2023 11:36 AM
Angelique Kerber attends the 27th Leipzig Opera Ball (Leipziger Opernball) at Oper Leipzig on September 24, 2022 in Leipzig, Germany.
Angie Kerber posing at Leipzig Opera Ball 2022. Photo: Gerald Matzka/Getty

Angelique Kerber is officially a mom!

The German tennis pro, 34, has welcomed her first baby, a daughter named Liana, with partner Franco Bianco, she announced on Instagram Tuesday.

The couple welcomed baby Liana on Saturday, Feb. 25, sharing a black and white photo where the newborn holds mom's hand, which lays over dad's.

"Welcome to our family, Liana *25.02.2023 ❤️🍼💫Having you with us is the most beautiful & overwhelming feeling we could have ever imagined," she captioned the shot.

Kerber first shared her exciting pregnancy news back in August while also announcing she would be withdrawing from the US Open and taking a "break from traveling the globe."

"I really wanted to play the @usopen but eventually I decided that two against one just isn't a fair competition 👼🫶🏻🍼❤️," she wrote on Instagram, hinting at her pregnancy with baby-related emojis. "For the next months, I will take a break from traveling the globe as a tennis player but then again, I believe it's for the best possible reason 🥰🐣! I will miss all of you."

"New York has often been a turning point in my career and it feels like this year will be no different in some way! From restarting my career in 2011 to winning the title in 2016 and becoming #1 in the world… the @usopen have a special place in my heart and I wish I could have said goodbye to all of you on court before not being around on tour for a while," she continued.

"Being a professional athlete means everything to me but I'm grateful for the new path I'm heading to," Kerber added. "To be honest, I'm nervous and excited at the same time. Thanks for your continued support - it means everything to me ❤️🙏🏼❤️ #TeamAngie"

Kerber is currently ranked No. 111 in the world and won the US Open in 2016. The three-time Grand Slam champion last played at Wimbledon this year, making it to the third round before losing to Elise Mertens.

