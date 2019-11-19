Angelique Cabral Welcomes Son Alden Presley — and Reveals the 'Special Meaning' Behind His Name

Image zoom Angelique Cabral and family Mal Wow Productions

Angelique Cabral‘s family just got a little bigger!

The Undone and Life in Pieces star, 40, and her husband Jason Osborn are the proud new parents of a baby boy named Alden Presley Osborn, her rep shares with PEOPLE exclusively.

Baby Alden arrived at 12:33 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He weighed 8 lbs., and measured 20⅓ inches long.

“Alden is named after Lake Alden in the Poconos, where Jason’s family has a lake house,” Cabral tells PEOPLE of their baby boy’s moniker inspiration. “We have been going there for 14 years together and it has special meaning for us.”

The new addition joins the couple’s 2-year-old daughter Adelaide Grace. Rounding out their brood is their dog Oscar.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Alden Presley Osborn Mal Wow Productions

Image zoom Jason Osborn (L) and Angelique Cabral with son Alden Mal Wow Productions

RELATED: All the Details from Pregnant Angelique Cabral’s Fiesta-Themed Baby Shower for Son on the Way

PEOPLE exclusively learned Cabral and Osborn were expecting their second child in July, when the parents-to-be also shared the sweet way they announced the sex of their baby on the way.

Cabral had a special cake made, decorated with white frosting and pink and blue question marks, that had blue frosting layered inside to indicate a little boy would be joining their household. (The couple had a similar sex reveal for Adelaide, with a cake covered in yellow question marks that were decorated with pink frosting.)

The then-mom-to-be celebrated her son on the way at a fiesta-themed baby sprinkle in October. Joined by family and friends at her home in Studio City, California, Cabral and her guests noshed on citrus-poached salmon, Mexican street corn, curried cauliflower, snap-pea-edamame salad and more provided by Lemonade.

Cakes by Claritza went all out on the fiesta-themed dessert bar, complete with colorful cake pops and a two-tier center confection with a sleeping-baby decoration on top.

Image zoom Angelique Cabral and daughter

RELATED VIDEO: Life in Pieces Star Angelique Cabral on Her Pregnancy Food Cravings: Milkshakes, Pizza and More!

And there was one big surprise for the guest of honor that was so thoughtful it brought her to tears: a “blessing circle,” bestowed upon her by the shower’s hostesses.

“We all sat around a mandala of flowers in the center, and [they] sent blessings to me and our baby. I wept the entire time; my heart just broke open,” Cabral told PEOPLE. “The energy was tangible and just so lovely. I have an incredible tribe of women around me. This baby and I are just so lucky!”

Cabral added during the time of the shower that she felt “great” and that the pregnancy had “flown by” for her, adding to PEOPLE, “I can’t believe I only have a month left!”

“Having a toddler definitely changes things. I’m constantly on the go, never have time to nap or relax,” said the star. “This sprinkle is the first time I’ve really realized I’m having an actual baby, and he’s coming so soon!”