Angelique Cabral Is Pregnant! Life in Pieces Star Reveals Sex of Baby No. 2

Baby No. 2 is on the way for Angelique Cabral and husband Jason Osborn!

PEOPLE exclusively reveals the couple is expecting their second child and the parents-to-be shared the sweet way they announced the sex of their baby on the way.

The Life in Pieces star had a special cake made, decorated with white frosting and pink and blue question marks, that had blue frosting layered inside.

Joining them for the celebratory reveal was their daughter Adelaide Grace, who turns 2 on Sept. 7.

Cabral made an appearance at the Television Critics Association on Saturday to speak on a panel about her new show Undone and debuted her baby bump.

Earlier this month, Cabral and Osborn celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary together, both sharing heartfelt notes on social media to their partner.

“6 years ago I said “I DO!” & it was the best decision I’ve ever made,” the actress wrote on Instagram on July 20. “Happy anniversary @osbornjason, you still make me feel like a newlywed & I can’t wait for the rest of our lives I love you forever #love #patience #gratitude (those magic words are inscribed on our wedding bands.)”

Osborn recalled their first date in his post, thinking back on their New York City romance that started over margaritas.

“We got married 6 years ago, which was one of the best weekends of my life. But, I still remember the first conversation we ever had, sharing watermelon margaritas in NYC 14 years ago,” he shared. “So much has happened since then and I’m so happy I’ve got to share it with you @angeliquecabral. Happy anniversary!”

In 2017, the pair welcomed their first child together, Adelaide, who was born at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles in September 2017. She weighed 7 lbs., 3 oz., and measured 19 inches long.

The couple had a similar sex reveal for their daughter, with a cake covered in yellow question marks that were decorated with pink frosting.