All the Details from Pregnant Angelique Cabral's Fiesta-Themed Baby Shower for Son on the Way

Angelique Cabral‘s baby boy is almost here!

The pregnant Life in Pieces star, 40, was joined by family and friends on Sunday at her home in Studio City, California, for a baby sprinkle in honor of her second child on the way with husband Jason Osborn — and the dad-to-be was the one who came up with the fiesta theme!

“He thought it should be fun, and like a party to welcome baby boy Osborn,” Cabral tells PEOPLE, sharing exclusive photos from the event. “I am Mexican, and I love Mexican food and tequila and sangria and a partaaay, so we just leaned it and really had fun with it.”

The shower was hosted by six of the actress’s pals and her doula Rebecca Benenati, and attended by fellow celeb moms like Krysten Ritter, Katie Lowes and Hannah Simone.

“The festive colors, yummy food, everything was perfect,” says Cabral of her bash, where she also celebrated alongside the big-sister-to-be, her daughter Adelaide Grace, 2. “It was the most special day!”

Among the delectable refreshments at the culturally curated bash were citrus-poached salmon, Mexican street corn, curried cauliflower, snap-pea-edamame salad and more provided by Lemonade.

Between bites, guests sipped on LaCroix and drinks from a VitaCup iced-tea bar, as well as Viva XXXII Tequila cocktails and sangria from Consensio Cellars.

And who could forget satisfying their sweet tooths? Cakes by Claritza went all out on the fiesta-themed dessert bar, complete with colorful cake pops and a two-tier center confection with a sleeping-baby decoration on top.

No one left empty-handed, taking home gift bags filled with Mabel’s Labels, a Mom Truths game, key chains by Emma J Designs and more.

And there was one big surprise for the guest of honor that was so thoughtful it brought her to tears: a “blessing circle,” bestowed upon her by the shower’s hostesses.

“We all sat around a mandala of flowers in the center, and [they] sent blessings to me and our baby. I wept the entire time; my heart just broke open,” Cabral tells PEOPLE. “The energy was tangible and just so lovely. I have an incredible tribe of women around me. This baby and I are just so lucky!”

Cabral tells PEOPLE she feels “great” and that the “pregnancy has flown by” for her, adding, “I can’t believe I only have a month left!”

“Having a toddler definitely changes things, I’m constantly on the go, never have time to nap or relax,” says the star, who revealed her pregnancy exclusively to PEOPLE in July.

“This sprinkle is the first time I’ve really realized I’m having an actual baby, and he’s coming so soon!” Cabral enthuses. “It just hit me!”