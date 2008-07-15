Angelina's Favorite Maxi Dresses
COOL GREEN
Jolie's stylist Jen Rade says of the star's flowing mint green Alberta Ferretti worn in Cannes on May 14th, "[it] is pretty with
Angie's hazel-y green eyes." For a similar look, try this buttery yellow Calvin Klein Pleated Matte Jersey Gown.
WARM PINK
This Gerard Darel maxi was one of Angelina's maternity staples – she had it three different colors. She
wore this mauve version with Maddox, 6, at an Austin airport in March and for a yacht ride with her boys in Monaco in May. To find stores in Europe that
carry the dress, visit GerardDarel.com. For a similar look, try Nom's Angelina maxi dress or Ella Moss's Ivy maxidress.
BREEZY FLORAL
Angelina wears the floral version of her Gerard Darel maxidress while helping partner Brad Pitt with his disaster relief work in New Orleans.
GO ANYWHERE GRAY
Angelina's Rachel Pally sleeveless jersey caftan keeps her comfortable comfortable enough for errands with the kids in New Orleans on March 16. Call the Estilo Boutique in Scottsdale, AZ,
480-664-0365, for mail-order of the same style.
BLOCK PARTY
Angelina wore her color-blocked Vera Wang silk while taking kids Pax, 4, and Zahara, 3, to the local
shores in the Southern France on May 4th. Get this dress, on sale now, at bergdorfgoodman.com.
BASIC BLACK
Nothing's easier for moms-to-be than donning head-to-toe black. Angelina
relied on this staple when running errands with Maddox in Austin, TX. Get a
similar style with this scoopneck knit dress.
For a complete look at Angelina Jolie's maternity style, check out People.com's StyleWatch photo special.