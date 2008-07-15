Angelina's Favorite Maxi Dresses

From flowing silk Vera Wang to basic black, Angelina Jolie kept her style cool and comfortable during her second pregnancy. Here's the scoop on a few of her easy-to-wear looks. By Danielle Friedland
By People Staff Updated January 20, 2022 02:35 PM

1 of 6

COOL GREEN

Credit: Lydie/Sipa

Jolie's stylist Jen Rade says of the star's flowing mint green Alberta Ferretti worn in Cannes on May 14th, "[it] is pretty with

Angie's hazel-y green eyes." For a similar look, try this buttery yellow Calvin Klein Pleated Matte Jersey Gown.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

WARM PINK

Credit: Matei H/Dean M/Bauer-Griffin

This Gerard Darel maxi was one of Angelina's maternity staples – she had it three different colors. She

wore this mauve version with Maddox, 6, at an Austin airport in March and for a yacht ride with her boys in Monaco in May. To find stores in Europe that

carry the dress, visit GerardDarel.com. For a similar look, try Nom's Angelina maxi dress or Ella Moss's Ivy maxidress.

3 of 6

BREEZY FLORAL

Credit: Charlie Varley/Sipa

Angelina wears the floral version of her Gerard Darel maxidress while helping partner Brad Pitt with his disaster relief work in New Orleans.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 6

GO ANYWHERE GRAY

Credit: Drummond-Young/Splash News Online

Angelina's Rachel Pally sleeveless jersey caftan keeps her comfortable comfortable enough for errands with the kids in New Orleans on March 16. Call the Estilo Boutique in Scottsdale, AZ,

480-664-0365, for mail-order of the same style.

Advertisement

5 of 6

BLOCK PARTY

Credit: Eliot Press/Bauer-Griffin

Angelina wore her color-blocked Vera Wang silk while taking kids Pax, 4, and Zahara, 3, to the local

shores in the Southern France on May 4th. Get this dress, on sale now, at bergdorfgoodman.com.

6 of 6

BASIC BLACK

Credit: INF

Nothing's easier for moms-to-be than donning head-to-toe black. Angelina

relied on this staple when running errands with Maddox in Austin, TX. Get a

similar style with this scoopneck knit dress.

For a complete look at Angelina Jolie's maternity style, check out People.com's StyleWatch photo special.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff