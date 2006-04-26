Angelina: Life with Brad Just Happened

Jolie says public interest in her relationship with Pitt causes her to "giggle"

Describing the curiosity of others as “just kind of funny,” Jolie, speaking to NBC’s Ann Curry for segments due to air on Thursday’s Today show and Sunday’s Dateline, says, “If (Brad) saw this, he would probably understand why I was laughing. Because I just don’t know how to address that kind of thing.”

On Wednesday’s Today, Curry described her trip to Namibia, where she interviewed Jolie, as “wonderful.”

The actress, along with Pitt and their two children – Maddox, 4, and Zahara, 1 – are in the African nation to await the birth of their new family member while residing at a luxury resort.

As Jolie tells Curry, according to excerpts from the interview released to USA Today: “I don’t talk about our – my relationship in public. But we also don’t talk about it at home. It’s one of those funny things that just happens, and you live your life, and you’re a family. But you never actually discuss (it).”

Correcting some reports that her baby is due as early as next week, Jolie, 30, also reportedly announces that she is not quite eight months pregnant. Jolie also says she knows the sex of the impending arrival, but won t divulge it.

Jolie does tell Curry that she consented to the interview to bring awareness to the cause she promotes: educational opportunities for children worldwide. “I just think, especially my daughter, there’s no possible way she would have gone to school. She is so smart and so strong. And her potential as a woman one day is great,” she says.

“Hopefully, she will be active in her country and in her continent when she’s older. And because she’ll have a good education, she’ll be able to do that much more.”

She goes on to say: “My life is very full. I’m very proud when I see my children – already Mad, just how he adjusts to different places in the world and different people and his views and the kind of man he’s going to be. I’m very lucky.”

In further Jolie news, the actress spoke out in a teleconference from Namibia Wednesday morning, calling for the U.S. and other nations to fund education for children around the world who are denied schooling.

“In a rare occasion, I’m thanking the press because it’s so important,” joked Jolie, who was promoting the Global Campaign for Education’s “Send My Friend to School Week” (April 24-30) urging American kids to get active on behalf of global education. Jolie is honorary chair of the effort.

“To see children in countries just sitting idle with nothing to do is one of the saddest things to see in life,” she said. “Those little lives that in many ways go to waste because we haven’t been able to get together and solve the problem and get everyone in school.”