Spotted: Angelina Jolie and Girls - London Times

Angelina Jolie checks out London with the aid of adorable tour guides, Zahara Marley, 6½, and Shiloh Nouvel, 5, on Thursday – just days after the girls hung out with Grandpa Voight.
Hitting the shops!
The trio checked out La Stupenderia Milano, an Italian children’s clothing store.
The actress, 36, and partner Brad Pitt are also parents to sons Maddox Chivan, 10, Pax Thien, 7½, and twins Knox Léon and Vivienne Marcheline, 3.
