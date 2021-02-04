Angelina Jolie Gives Rare Glimpse into Life at Home as Her Kids Watch 2020 Election Coverage

"We've been very blessed to have a family of different cultures and races. We are all learning from each other," she says

Angelina Jolie is helping keep her kids informed.

The mother of six, 45, details her home life as a single mom in the new March issue of British Vogue, and in a new throwback photo shared with PEOPLE, Jolie watched 2020 Presidential Election coverage at home with four of her children: Vivienne, 12, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14 and Knox, 12.

Jolie, who is also mom to sons Maddox, 19, and Pax, 17, opens up to the magazine about raising her children to be conscientious global citizens.

"They are from across the globe. When I see Mad in Cambodia, it's his home. He is a Cambodian man, and at the same time, he is also an American citizen and a global citizen," says Jolie, who is a special envoy for the UN refugee agency.

"But it's not just important for him to go there, it's important for his siblings to go there too. We've been very blessed to have a family of different cultures and races. We are all learning from each other."

The Oscar winner adds that it's a "big deal" in her mind if her kids "accept me." She explains, "I mean, that's the thing for a lot of mothers, and for a lot of parents regardless. But I think even more so if you have adopted children. They have to choose you too. It's not the parents' family and they're in it. It's our family."

Jolie also offers advice to other parents hoping to raise socially conscious humans.

"I know this may sound strange, but don't make it a duty for them to do good or have to give back," says Jolie. "If we can help children feel that it's not about duty or service or charity, but the joy of an interconnected life with people you respect, then it feels very different."