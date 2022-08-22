Angelina Jolie Takes Daughter Vivienne to Meet 'Dear Evan Hansen' Tour Cast Backstage in Philly

A source tells PEOPLE that Angelina Jolie took her daughter Vivienne to see the North American tour of Dear Evan Hansen in Philadelphia after Vivienne loved seeing the show in Los Angeles "so much"

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 22, 2022 11:14 PM

Angelina Jolie is raising at least one theater kid.

A source tells PEOPLE that the Academy Award winner, 47, took her 14-year-old daughter Vivienne Marcheline to see the North American tour of Dear Evan Hansen on Saturday in Philadelphia "just to see it again" after Vivienne "loved the show so much" when it stopped in Los Angeles.

The insider adds that "they were lovely and gracious, and [they] gushed about [actor] Anthony Norman's performance as Evan."

Jolie was quite the cool mom, posing with her daughter and Norman backstage in photos shared by the touring production's Instagram, as Vivienne was beaming and holding what appeared to be Evan's arm cast from the show.

"Waving back at @angelinajolie and Vivienne this weekend in Philly," they wrote in the caption.

The Eternals star previously appeared in another audience with her daughter Shiloh Nouvel, 16, when they rocked out at a Måneskin concert in Rome last month.

She also showed off her own rhythm as she danced the electric slide while celebrating 17-year-old daughter Zahara Marley's acceptance to Spelman College, before she dropped her off at campus earlier this month. The actress was also recently spotted with son Knox Léon, 14, at Universal Studios in Los Angeles last week.

Jolie co-parents Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne with ex-husband Brad Pitt. They also share Maddox Chivan, 21, and Pax Thien, 18.

BESTPIX - "The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind" Special Screening, Hosted by <a href="https://people.com/tag/angelina-jolie/" data-inlink="true">Angelina Jolie</a>
Angelina Jolie with her kids (from L-R) Knox, Vivienne, Pax, Shiloh, Zahara and Maddox in February 2019. Monica Schipper/Getty

She spoke to PEOPLE in October last year about how her kids have grown and continue to inspire each other, explaining how her "children's kindness has been very healing to me" for the 2021 Kindness Issue.

"They're pretty great people, and because there's so many of them, I think they've had a very significant effect on each other. It's not like I'm the head of anything," she said at the time. "I'm very honest with my kids. And I'm very human with my kids."

RELATED VIDEO: Angelina Jolie Moves Daughter Into Historically Black Spelman College

Jolie explained that she is "curious about all the different aspects of who they are" when raising them, and her priority is to "be there to support and develop all the different aspects of who they are."

"I have six very individual human beings in my home. I am so excited about all the different stages and feelings and curiosities that they go through. Why wouldn't you be? We're supposed to help them figure out who they are. And you can't figure out who they are if you don't enthusiastically develop with them," Jolie added.

