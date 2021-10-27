Maddox, 20, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox walked the blue carpet with their mom on Wednesday at the London premiere of Eternals

Angelina Jolie Steps Out with 5 of Her Kids for Eternals Premiere in U.K. — See the Family Photo!

Angelina Jolie is back for another star-studded night out with her kids!

The 46-year-old actress attended the Eternals premiere in London on Wednesday, bringing along five of her children, Maddox, 20, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, to walk with her on the red (technically blue) carpet.

Jolie, who is also mom to 17-year-old son Pax, looked chic in an oversized black blazer paired with a matching maxi skirt and a white button-up shirt.

Both Maddox and Knox wore dark-colored suits while Vivienne dressed in the same cream-colored dress that she wore to the Los Angeles premiere and Zahara rocked a bright yellow mini dress.

Shiloh snagged a look from her mom for the event, wearing a shortened version of the same black-and-white Dior dress that Jolie wore to the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil press conference in 2019.

Eternals World Premiere Red Carpet Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Jolie, who shares her six children with ex-husband Brad Pitt, has been busy making the rounds to promote the latest Marvel movie, in which she plays Thena — a warrior with extreme strength, speed and stamina.

On Sunday, the star hit the Eternals premiere in Rome with two of her children, as Zahara and Shiloh walked the red carpet alongside their movie star mom at the 2021 Rome Film Fest.

(L-R) Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt attend the red carpet of the movie "Eternals" during the 16th Rome Film Fest 2021 on October 24, 2021 in Rome, Italy. Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

The actress looked goddess-like in a custom Versace gown and jewelry by Vhernier. She held hands with daughter Zahara, who stunned in a vintage dress from Catwalk Designer Vintage in L.A., while Shiloh opted for a black Versace number paired with yellow and black sneakers.

Last week, Jolie attended the Eternals premiere in L.A. with five of her children, minus Pax. All of Jolie's kids looked stylish, but it was Zahara who turned heads when she donned her mom's 2014 Academy Awards dress designed by Elie Saab.

Jolie told PEOPLE in July 2019 that her six kids were the most excited about her new role.

"What's really moving to me is that they want to see me strong, and so it's less to see me in a film, but they're just happy I will be strong and having fun," Jolie said at the time.