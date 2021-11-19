Angelina Jolie Poses on the Red Carpet with Son Pax, 17, and Daughter Shiloh, 15

The actress attended the Los Angeles premiere of Paper & Glue: A JR Project with two of her six children

Angelina Jolie is back on the red carpet with her kids.

On Thursday, the 46-year-old actress attended the Los Angeles premiere of Paper & Glue: A JR Project at the Museum of Tolerance with her 17-year-old son Pax and 15-year-old daughter Shiloh by her side.

The three were supporting french artist JR and his documentary, posing with him on the red carpet in coordinated casual black outfits.

The Maleficent star styled a black top and pencil skirt while Shiloh wore a black hoodie with jeans and Pax posed in a black flannel and gray jeans.

Jolie — who is also mom to Maddox, 20, Zahara, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13 — shares her six children with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

The actress recently hit the red carpet with her kids for the Los Angeles, Rome, and London premieres for her latest film, Eternals.

Last month, Jolie spoke to PEOPLE about her relationship with her children and witnessing them becoming their best selves.

"They're pretty great people," Jolie told PEOPLE, "and because there's so many of them, I think they've had a very significant effect on each other. It's not like I'm the head of anything. I'm very honest with my kids. And I'm very human with my kids."

The mom explained that her priority while raising them is to "be there to support and develop all the different aspects of who they are."

"I have six very individual human beings in my home. I am so excited about all the different stages and feelings and curiosities that they go through. Why wouldn't you be?" she said. "We're supposed to help them figure out who they are. And you can't figure out who they are if you don't enthusiastically develop with them."