"They take really good care of me," Angelina Jolie says of her six kids: Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12

Angelina Jolie Says She and Her Six 'Capable' Kids Make 'Such a Team' Together: 'I'm Very Fortunate'

Angelina Jolie can rely on her tight-knit family unit.

The Those Who Wish Me Dead actress told E! News's Daily Pop about being a parent of six kids, explaining that at this point, her children take care of her as well. Jolie is mom to Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm very fortunate, I have six very capable children," says Jolie. "Of course you wake up and you just feel like, 'I've got to make sure they're okay. I've got to make sure they're mentally okay,' but honestly I think a few years ago it switched and they're thinking, 'I've got to make sure mom's okay!' "

"They take really good care of me, and we're such a team," she adds, "so I am very, very lucky. I worry — I'm always the one that worries — but I adore them. They're cool people."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Angelina Jolie Angelina Jolie | Credit: Ian West/PA Images via Getty

RELATED: Angelina Jolie Says Her Kids Are 'Amazing at Mother's Day': 'It Does Mean a Lot to Moms'

In the March issue of British Vogue, Jolie said it's a "big deal" in her mind if her kids "accept me." She explained, "I mean, that's the thing for a lot of mothers, and for a lot of parents regardless. But I think even more so if you have adopted children. They have to choose you too. It's not the parents' family and they're in it. It's our family."

Jolie also offered advice to other parents hoping to raise socially conscious humans.

"I know this may sound strange, but don't make it a duty for them to do good or have to give back," she said. "If we can help children feel that it's not about duty or service or charity, but the joy of an interconnected life with people you respect, then it feels very different."