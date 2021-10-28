"I'm not sure what that says about how my children see me," Eternals actress Angelina Jolie tells PEOPLE

Angelina Jolie Reveals Film Role Kids Say Is Most Like Her: 'I Thought That Was Really Interesting'

Angelina Jolie has played over 30 characters in her career, but it's her latest role — the warrior Thena in Marvel's Eternals, in theaters Nov. 5 — that caught her kids' eye.

"They said they liked her because she felt like me," she says laughing. "Now, they haven't seen many of my films, but I thought that was really interesting. But then thinking of all the different things of her I'm not sure what that says about how my children see me."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the new issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, Eternals director Chloé Zhao says, "Angie is the reason why Thena exists. It was really important for Angie to bring femininity to Thena's character. She talked a lot about creating a woman who was graceful, feminine and strong at the same time. A woman strong enough not to be afraid to lean on the shoulder of a strong man."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

angelina jolie Credit: Brian Bowen Smith/Courtesy Marvel Studios

Jolie says being asked to star in her first superhero movie at age 46 "actually meant a great deal to me. I didn't think I'd pick up a weapon again. I didn't think I'd be in fight scenes to this extent again. And I certainly never thought I'd be in Marvel universe as a great fighter."

The fighter in Thena was only part of the attraction, she says. "That's not why I love to play Thena," says Jolie. "I'm very interested in the other side of her that is struggling."

angelina jolie Credit: VALERIE MACON/getty

Academy Award–winner Zhao explains, "It was so fortunate that Angie came in and was very excited to work the way I've been working — to find the human part in the actor and actresses and what they really go through in their personal life and create a space for them to express that. And Angie has lived a life. And for her to be willing to be vulnerable enough to allow the camera into her inner struggle and to give that to the character of Thena so the audiences can relate to her is a brave and giving thing for an actor to do."

Zhao added that Jolie, who has also directed four films, brought extra insight to the production.

"When you shoot a film like this, you're asking 700 people to wait from 12 o'clock to 5:30 p.m. so you can get your scene with two takes. You require an understanding from the cast. And someone like Angie, who's been a director and a producer, who traveled far into the middle of nowhere to make her films, she looked around and she said, 'Oh yeah, we wait. I know what she's doing.' She understands the bigger picture. That was crucial on this film."