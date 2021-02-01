Angelina Jolie Says She Lacks 'Skills to Be a Traditional Stay-at-Home Mom': 'I'm Managing'

She says "the children are quite resilient, and they're helping me, but I'm not good at it at all"

Motherhood is a bit different than Angelina Jolie envisioned — but she wouldn't trade it for the world.

The Oscar winner opens up about her family life to British Vogue for the magazine's March issue, sharing what a "typical day" for her family looks like. Jolie is mom to six children: Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12.

"I was never very good at sitting still. Even though I wanted to have many children and be a mom, I always imagined it kind of like Jane Goodall, traveling in the middle of the jungle somewhere," says Jolie. "I didn't imagine it in that true, traditional sense. I feel like I'm lacking in all the skills to be a traditional stay-at-home mom."

"I'm managing through it because the children are quite resilient, and they're helping me, but I'm not good at it at all," she adds. "... I love them. I feel like we're such a team. It may sound clichéd, but you love and you try, and even if you burn the eggs, that doesn't matter in the end."

Elsewhere in the British Vogue conversation, Jolie says she "loved having babies, but I love sitting up at night and talking to my kids." She celebrates all the stages of parenthood, noting she likes "the teenage years. I like the older years. I love hanging out with them."

The Maleficent actress says she's "looking forward" to her 50s — and shares a humorous moment that happened recently with her kids in regards to her age in their perspective.

"I feel that I'm gonna hit my stride in my 50s. Though we were on the trampoline the other day, and the children said, 'No, Mom, don't do that. You'll hurt yourself.' And I thought, 'God, isn't that funny?' " she says. "There was a day I was an action star, and now the kids are telling me to get off the trampoline because I'll hurt myself."