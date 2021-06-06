"They had a great day celebrating," a source tells PEOPLE of Angelina Jolie and her six kids

Angelina Jolie's Kids 'Surprised Her' with 'Special Dinner' for Her 46th Birthday: Source

Angelina Jolie recently rang in her 46th with six of the best gifts in her life.

The Academy Award winner enjoyed a celebratory birthday dinner with her kids on Friday night at Los Angeles restaurant TAO, first reported by The Daily Mail.

"They had a great day celebrating at home, and the kids surprised her with a special dinner out," a source confirms to PEOPLE.

Jolie shares Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox with ex-husband Brad Pitt, 57.

Earlier this year, Jolie raved about her kids, who have mastered the Mother's Day experience over the years.

"My kids have always been amazing at Mother's Day. The fun for me is that I don't plan anything, I don't do anything, and they all tend to work together to surprise me with something," she told Extra.

"It is just the knowing that they are doing something together and thinking of something together, and that they want to and that they think it is important always makes me cry," Jolie added. "They always joke about how quickly it makes me cry. They will laugh at how many times I cry in the day or how quickly I cry … 'Oh, there she goes!'"

The Eternals star has enjoyed having some quality time with her children, as they quarantined together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I've found that the kids have really come together," she told PEOPLE last month.