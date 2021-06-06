Angelina Jolie's Kids 'Surprised Her' with 'Special Dinner' for Her 46th Birthday: Source
"They had a great day celebrating," a source tells PEOPLE of Angelina Jolie and her six kids
Angelina Jolie recently rang in her 46th with six of the best gifts in her life.
The Academy Award winner enjoyed a celebratory birthday dinner with her kids on Friday night at Los Angeles restaurant TAO, first reported by The Daily Mail.
"They had a great day celebrating at home, and the kids surprised her with a special dinner out," a source confirms to PEOPLE.
Jolie shares Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox with ex-husband Brad Pitt, 57.
RELATED: Marvel's Eternals Trailer: Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden Suit Up to Save the World
Earlier this year, Jolie raved about her kids, who have mastered the Mother's Day experience over the years.
"My kids have always been amazing at Mother's Day. The fun for me is that I don't plan anything, I don't do anything, and they all tend to work together to surprise me with something," she told Extra.
"It is just the knowing that they are doing something together and thinking of something together, and that they want to and that they think it is important always makes me cry," Jolie added. "They always joke about how quickly it makes me cry. They will laugh at how many times I cry in the day or how quickly I cry … 'Oh, there she goes!'"
RELATED VIDEO: How Angelina Jolie and Her Kids Weathered the Pandemic: 'We've All Gotten Very Good at Dark Tag'
The Eternals star has enjoyed having some quality time with her children, as they quarantined together during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I've found that the kids have really come together," she told PEOPLE last month.
"I have a big group, and with Maddox coming back from college and being in the same house, they've really had to manage this together," Jolie added. "We've also all gotten very good at dark tag, this new thing that we do where we turn all the lights off and [chase each other]."
