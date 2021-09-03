Angelina Jolie Shares Rare Photos of Zahara, 16, and Shiloh, 15, Doing Summer Reading Homework

Angelina Jolie says the books shown in the photos are "some of the favorites in our house" at the moment

Angelina Jolie's kids are studying hard!

On Friday, the mom of six, 46, shared a pair of photos on Instagram showcasing 16-year-old Zahara and 15-year-old Shiloh doing their summer reading. Zahara smiles while holding Toni Morrison's 1970 novel The Bluest Eye, while Shiloh looked enthralled reading The Dark Lady by Akala.

"End of #summerreading. These are some of the favorites in our house. Would love to know yours," Jolie captioned the post.

The Eternals actress — who is also mom to Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox — joined Instagram late last month to raise awareness about the dangerous situations in Afghanistan. This marks her first post featuring her children.

A source told PEOPLE in June that the Oscar winner enjoyed a birthday dinner with her kids in Los Angeles restaurant TAO, with her six children surprising her with the gesture.

"They had a great day celebrating at home, and the kids surprised her with a special dinner out," the source said at the time.

