The Sweetest Red Carpet Photos of Angelina Jolie and Her Kids, from L.A. to N.Y.C. and Beyond

All six of Angelina Jolie's children with Brad Pitt have stepped out recently in support of Mom's movie projects
By Maria Pasquini
October 09, 2019 03:30 PM

1 of 21

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Among her many red carpets alongside her children to promote her newest film Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Angelina Jolie appeared at the movie’s London premiere on Oct. 9, 2019, with her four youngest — twins Knox and Vivienne, 11, plus older daughters Shiloh, 13, and Zahara, 14 — in tow.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 21

Kevin Winter/Getty

Almost seven months earlier, Jolie treated them to the circus-themed pre-party (complete with yummy snacks and aerialists!) and premiere of Dumbo in L.A. on March 11, 2019.

3 of 21

Monica Schipper/Getty

The magnificent seven! In a rare move, Jolie brought all six of her children — from left, twins Knox and Vivienne, son Pax, 15, Shiloh, Zahara and son Maddox, 18 — to a special screening of The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind in New York City on Feb. 25, 2019.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 21

Mark Sagliocco/Getty

Days earlier, her four oldest children joined her for the New York City premiere of Serendipity, posing with filmmaker Prune Nourry on the red carpet.

Advertisement

5 of 21

David Livingston/Getty

Jolie’s two older daughters were once again her guests of honor, this time for the Feb. 3, 2018, Annie Awards — which celebrated the best animated films of the year — in Los Angeles.

The star was on hand to celebrate the film The Breadwinner, an animated movie about a headstrong young girl in Afghanistan who disguises herself as a boy in order to provide for her family.

The film, which Jolie co-produced, won the award for best animated feature-independent, and was up for an Oscar at the following month’s ceremony.

6 of 21

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Jolie was beaming on Jan. 9, 2018, as she attended The National Board of Review Awards Gala in New York City accompanied by her daughters Shiloh — who’d broken her arm while snowboarding and wore a black sling over a black suit — and Zahara.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 21

Shutterstock

Pax scored the VIP role of date for Mom’s outing at the Jan. 7, 2018, Golden Globe Awards in L.A., at which Jolie’s film First They Killed My Father was nominated for best motion picture – foreign language. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 21

Cindy Ord/Getty

Maddox and Shiloh were back at it on Dec. 16, 2017, joining Jolie at Bangsokol: A Requiem for Cambodia at BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music) in N.Y.C., along with First They Killed My Father author Loung Ung, film director Rithy Panh and composer Him Sophy.

Advertisement

9 of 21

Cia Pak/United Nations

The previous day, the filmmaker brought along four of her children to accompany her to the 2017 United Nations Correspondents Association Awards at Cipriani Wall Street, where Jolie was honored as the 2017 UNCA Global Citizen of the year. She was photographed at the event alongside her sons Pax and Knox, plus daughters Zahara and Shiloh.

While the actress’s other two children — Maddox and Vivienne — were not present for the event, there was a good reason why they decided to sit the night out.

“Vivienne had an upset tummy and big brother Maddox stayed with her,” a source told PEOPLE.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 21

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

On Oct. 20, 2017, Jolie hit the red carpet with two special ladies by her side: daughters Shiloh and Zahara.

The mother-daughter trio looked close as can be as they smiled and posed for photographers at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres, where The Breadwinner was having its Los Angeles premiere.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 21

George Pimentel/WireImage

Jolie’s whole family joined her on Sept. 11, 2017, at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of her movie First They Killed My Father. 

Wearing a one-shoulder black Ralph & Russo dress, the proud mom was all smiles on the red carpet as she put her arms around her sons Pax and Maddox, who both worked behind the scenes on the movie.

The trio was also accompanied by Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 21

George Pimentel/WireImage

Thanks to their special behind-the-scenes status, Jolie’s older sons got a special red-carpet pic with Mom, too!

“They worked hard,” she told Entetainment Tonight of Pax and Maddox.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 21

George Pimentel/WireImage

It was almost the same situation in Toronto the night before, when Jolie brought everyone but Maddox and Pax to the premiere of her other upcoming film, The Breadwinner, which she helped produce.

At the festival, she shared, “I did start to get into acting and I did it partially because it was something to do with my mom and it made her so happy … I haven’t done much since she passed away, in front of the camera. Now I do it for my kids. And I do love it! It is fun! Who doesn’t love to get silly?”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 21

Igor Vidyashev/Zuma Press/Splash News Online

The doting mom led the way from the car to the red carpet, as only a movie star can.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 21

J. Merritt/WireImage

Jolie shared a squeeze with her three youngest before facing photographers.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 21

Shiloh, Knox, Zahara and Vivienne exchanged hellos with The Breadwinner‘s Saara Chaudry.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 21

One of the young stars of First They Killed My Father, Sareum Srey Moch, joined the family, too. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 21

This time, it was Moch’s turn to lead the way!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 21

Michael Tran/Getty

Jolie smiled proudly at (from left) Shiloh, Knox, Vivienne and Zahara at the Sept. 10, 2017, TIFF event.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 21

Jolie’s six children initially joined her press tour at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado on Sept. 2, 2017, for the First They Killed My Father premiere. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.