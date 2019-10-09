The Sweetest Red Carpet Photos of Angelina Jolie and Her Kids, from L.A. to N.Y.C. and Beyond

Jolie’s two older daughters were once again her guests of honor, this time for the Feb. 3, 2018, Annie Awards — which celebrated the best animated films of the year — in Los Angeles.

The star was on hand to celebrate the film The Breadwinner, an animated movie about a headstrong young girl in Afghanistan who disguises herself as a boy in order to provide for her family.

The film, which Jolie co-produced, won the award for best animated feature-independent, and was up for an Oscar at the following month’s ceremony.