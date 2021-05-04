"They will laugh at how many times I cry in the day," says Angelina Jolie of how emotional she gets on Mother's Day

Angelina Jolie Says Her Kids Are 'Amazing at Mother's Day': 'It Does Mean a Lot to Moms'

Angelina Jolie is the first to admit Mother's Day makes her emotional.

"It does mean a lot to moms, so try not to forget it," she tells Extra while promoting her upcoming film Those Who Wish Me Dead.

Jolie, 45, is mom to six children — Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12 — and she says they consistently hit it out of the park on the annual holiday.

"My kids have always been amazing at Mother's Day. The fun for me is that I don't plan anything, I don't do anything, and they all tend to work together to surprise me with something," she explains. "It is just the knowing that they are doing something together and thinking of something together, and that they want to and that they think it is important always makes me cry."

"They always joke about how quickly it makes me cry," says Jolie. "They will laugh at how many times I cry in the day or how quickly I cry. … 'Oh, there she goes!' "

Angelina Jolie Angelina Jolie | Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty

In the March issue of British Vogue, Jolie said it's a "big deal" in her mind if her kids "accept me."

She explained, "I mean, that's the thing for a lot of mothers, and for a lot of parents regardless. But I think even more so if you have adopted children. They have to choose you too. It's not the parents' family and they're in it. It's our family."

Jolie also offered advice to other parents hoping to raise socially conscious humans.