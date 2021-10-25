Zahara, 16, and Shiloh, 15, walked the red carpet alongside their mom on Sunday at the 2021 Rome Film Fest

Angelina Jolie Holds Hands with Zahara and Shiloh at Eternals Premiere in Rome

(L-R) Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt attend the red carpet of the movie "Eternals" during the 16th Rome Film Fest 2021 on October 24, 2021 in Rome, Italy.

(L-R) Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt attend the red carpet of the movie "Eternals" during the 16th Rome Film Fest 2021 on October 24, 2021 in Rome, Italy.

It's another family night out!

Angelina Jolie attended the Eternals premiere in Rome, Italy, on Sunday with two of her children, as Zahara, 16, and Shiloh, 15, walked the red carpet alongside their movie star mom at the 2021 Rome Film Fest.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The 46-year-old actress looked goddess-like in a custom Versace gown and jewelry by Vhernier. She held hands with daughter Zahara, who stunned in a vintage dress from Catwalk Designer Vintage in L.A., while Shiloh opted for a black Versace number paired with yellow and black sneakers.

Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt attend the red carpet of the movie "Eternals" during the 16th Rome Film Fest 2021 on October 24, 2021 in Rome, Italy. Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Jolie's other children, sons Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13, were not photographed at the event.

The star, who shares her six children with ex-husband Brad Pitt, has been busy making the rounds to promote the latest Marvel movie, in which she plays Thena — a warrior with extreme strength, speed and stamina.

Last week, the actress hit the Eternals premiere in Los Angeles with five of her children, minus Pax.

RELATED VIDEO: Angelina Jolie Brings Kids Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox to Eternals Premiere

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

All of Jolie's kids looked stylish, but it was Zahara who turned heads when she donned her mom's 2014 Academy Awards dress designed by Elie Saab.

The highly anticipated Eternals film is based on a fictional race of superhumans from Marvel Comics, and helmed by Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao. Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Barry Keoghan, Brian Tyree Henry, Ma Dong-seok, Lauren Ridloff, and Lia McHugh round out the star-studded cast.

Jolie told PEOPLE in July 2019 that her six kids were the most excited about her new role.

"What's really moving to me is that they want to see me strong, and so it's less to see me in a film, but they're just happy I will be strong and having fun," Jolie said at the time.