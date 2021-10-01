Angelina Jolie Hugs Daughter Zahara, 16, on Red Carpet Before Honoring 'Extraordinary' Amanda Gorman

Angelina Jolie honored poet Amanda Gorman at Variety's Power of Women event on Thursday, bringing her 16-year-old daughter along for the occasion

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zahara had a mother-daughter night out at an event celebrating female change-makers.

The Eternals actress, 46, wore a billowing brown gown as she stood by 16-year-old Zahara, who went with an all-white look in a sweater, pants, oversized belt and sneakers at Variety's Power of Women event in Beverly Hills Thursday night.

The mother-daughter duo was attached at the hip while walking the carpet together.

Zahara — who is one of six kids Jolie is mom to —kept her arm wrapped around her mother's waist as Jolie kept her arm over her daughter's shoulders.

They shared many hugs and smiles ahead of the dinner, where Jolie gave a speech praising poet Amanda Gorman for giving a voice to women at such a young age.

Zahara Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie

The actress posed with one arm around her daughter and one arm around Gorman, who wore a hot pink floor-length gown to the event. Zahara and Gorman happened to have matching twist hairstyles.

Zahara Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie

While inside Variety's Power of Women event, the Harvard graduate was honored by Jolie in a passionate speech about the importance of women using their voices.

"The young woman of grace, who stepped fearlessly to the podium on Inauguration Day. Not just the youngest but the strongest voice we could ask for in that moment. The Amanda we see today might seem as if she leapt into our times, fully formed, to summon our better angels. But there was an Amanda we didn't see," Jolie said.

The actress and humanitarian reflected on Gorman's formative years when she struggled with a speech impediment and an auditory processing disorder, which made her turn to journaling when she was alone.

"As well as celebrating your extraordinary achievements, Amanda, we honor 7-year-old you and every other girl who feels she is an outsider, alone, when she is simply coming into her own," Jolie said during the speech.

Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, and Amanda Gorman

She continued, "So many girls have their progress in life derailed — by poverty, by the disapproving word, the clenched fist, or the steel of the gun. How many Amandas are living in Afghanistan, hiding their journals, waiting to see if they will be allowed to go to school? As if anyone has the right to decide what a woman can or cannot do with her own mind and body."

"There is nothing more beautiful, more challenging and more unsettling perhaps than the free mind of the thinking woman. That is surely why so much effort is put into constraining her," Jolie said, addressing Gorman.

"Those who have the power of free speech — the weapon of free speech — must combine to defend those who do not. We need voices like Amanda's, those lights in the dark," the actress concluded her speech. "Amanda, may you burn fiercely and light the way for others."

Angelina Jolie and Amanda Gorman

Gorman spoke to PEOPLE in March for the issue spotlighting Women Changing the World and discussed the power words have had in her life — especially in times she felt silenced.

"I spent a lifetime thinking about the power of language, and what it feels like when that power is withheld from you," Gorman said. "There are memories in my mind in which I recognize that my voice was being othered — being asked from a young age, 'Where are you from?' and, 'You talk funny.' People were so incessant on trying to pin down why I was different from them."

She continued, "Now I realized that perhaps my path will be a different one, that it might be performing my poetry and touching people that way, and then entering public office from a platform that was built off of my beliefs and thoughts and ideas."