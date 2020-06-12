Angelina Jolie Reveals the Sweet Way She Helped Daughter Vivienne Cope with Her Bunny's Death
Angelina Jolie opens up to Harper's Bazaar UK about how her "focus on staying calm" is helping parent her children amid the coronavirus pandemic
Angelina Jolie is leading her kids by example.
In a new interview with Harper's Bazaar UK, the actress and activist reveals that one of her two youngest children, 11-year-old daughter Vivienne Marcheline, had a bunny who "recently passed away during a surgery" during the coronavirus pandemic, while the family have been social distancing together.
After the tragic event, "We adopted two sweet little [bunnies] who are disabled," said Jolie, 45. "They need to be in pairs. They are so gentle and it has helped to focus on their care with her at this time."
"And on the dogs, and snake and lizard … " she quipped.
Jolie is mom to six children: Vivienne and her twin brother Knox Léon, Shiloh Nouvel, 14, Zahara Marley, 15, Pax Thien, 16, and Maddox Chivan, 18.
"Like most parents, I focus on staying calm so my children don't feel anxiety from me on top of all they are worrying about," she said of how she has eased anxiety for her kids during the global health crisis.
"I put all my energy into them," added the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil actress.
In her chat with Harper's Bazaar UK, Jolie also called on children to keep listening and learning in order to educate themselves about human rights and equality.
When it comes to education about racism, the mother of six encourages kids to "listen to those who are being oppressed and never assume to know" what is going on.
"The reason rights do not reach a child in a country or home is that adults are blocking them. So in many cases, the child cannot depend on the adults," Jolie, who is collaborating with Amnesty International on a children’s book, added later in the interview.
"We want to help kids, who are so engaged now, to use their knowledge and fight for their rights and claim now," she said.
