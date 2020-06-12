Angelina Jolie opens up to Harper's Bazaar UK about how her "focus on staying calm" is helping parent her children amid the coronavirus pandemic

Angelina Jolie Reveals the Sweet Way She Helped Daughter Vivienne Cope with Her Bunny's Death

Angelina Jolie is leading her kids by example.

In a new interview with Harper's Bazaar UK, the actress and activist reveals that one of her two youngest children, 11-year-old daughter Vivienne Marcheline, had a bunny who "recently passed away during a surgery" during the coronavirus pandemic, while the family have been social distancing together.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After the tragic event, "We adopted two sweet little [bunnies] who are disabled," said Jolie, 45. "They need to be in pairs. They are so gentle and it has helped to focus on their care with her at this time."

"And on the dogs, and snake and lizard … " she quipped.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom From L to R: Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt David Fisher/Shutterstock

"Like most parents, I focus on staying calm so my children don't feel anxiety from me on top of all they are worrying about," she said of how she has eased anxiety for her kids during the global health crisis.

"I put all my energy into them," added the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil actress.

Image zoom Angelina Jolie Ken Ishii/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Elle Fanning Recalls Playing Paintball with Angelina Jolie and Her Kids: "I Would Just Hide"

In her chat with Harper's Bazaar UK, Jolie also called on children to keep listening and learning in order to educate themselves about human rights and equality.

When it comes to education about racism, the mother of six encourages kids to "listen to those who are being oppressed and never assume to know" what is going on.

"The reason rights do not reach a child in a country or home is that adults are blocking them. So in many cases, the child cannot depend on the adults," Jolie, who is collaborating with Amnesty International on a children’s book, added later in the interview.

"We want to help kids, who are so engaged now, to use their knowledge and fight for their rights and claim now," she said.