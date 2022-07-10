Angelina Jolie Rocks Out with Daughter Shiloh at Måneskin Concert in Rome — See the Photos!
Angelina Jolie is a rockstar mom!
The Academy Award winner, 47, shared a sweet moment with 16-year-old daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt on Saturday as they rocked out to Italian glam rock band Måneskin during their concert in Rome.
In photos from the show at Circo Massimo, they were all smiles and Jolie appeared to be enamored seeing the performance through Shiloh's eyes.
RELATED: See Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Dance to Doja Cat Song with Choreographed Squad at Elite Dance Studio
Shiloh previously showed off her own rhythmic talent while performing a dance to "Vegas" by Doja Cat, the first single from the Elvis soundtrack, in a viral video last month. She led one of several dance trios featured in the video by choreographer Hamilton Evans at Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles.
Jolie, who founded the Maddox Jolie-Pitt Foundation in 2003 and frequently does philanthropic work with her children, shared another mother/daughter bonding moment with Shiloh in February, when they traveled to Cambodia.
"A few days in Cambodia among the warm local people, and I feel my soul is recovering. This has always been a special country for me and our family," wrote Jolie, who adopted her first child Maddox from the country in 2002.
The Eternals star co-parents Shiloh Nouvel with ex-husband Brad Pitt. They also share Maddox Chivan, 20, Pax Thien, 18, Zahara Marley, 17, and 13-year-old twins Vivienne Marcheline and Knox Léon.
She spoke to PEOPLE in October about how her kids have grown and continue to inspire each other, explaining how her "children's kindness has been very healing to me" for the 2021 Kindness Issue.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
"They're pretty great people, and because there's so many of them, I think they've had a very significant effect on each other. It's not like I'm the head of anything," she said in October. "I'm very honest with my kids. And I'm very human with my kids."
Jolie explained that she is "curious about all the different aspects of who they are" when raising them, and her priority is to "be there to support and develop all the different aspects of who they are."
"I have six very individual human beings in my home. I am so excited about all the different stages and feelings and curiosities that they go through. Why wouldn't you be? We're supposed to help them figure out who they are. And you can't figure out who they are if you don't enthusiastically develop with them," Jolie added.