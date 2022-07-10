"They're pretty great people," Angelina Jolie previously told PEOPLE of her six children, whom she co-parents with ex-husband Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie Rocks Out with Daughter Shiloh at Måneskin Concert in Rome — See the Photos!

Rome, ITALY - Angelina Jolie and her daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt attend the Maneskin's concert for the world premiere of the "Loud Kids Tour" at the "Circo Massimo" in Rome, Italy.

Angelina Jolie is a rockstar mom!

The Academy Award winner, 47, shared a sweet moment with 16-year-old daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt on Saturday as they rocked out to Italian glam rock band Måneskin during their concert in Rome.

In photos from the show at Circo Massimo, they were all smiles and Jolie appeared to be enamored seeing the performance through Shiloh's eyes.

Shiloh previously showed off her own rhythmic talent while performing a dance to "Vegas" by Doja Cat, the first single from the Elvis soundtrack, in a viral video last month. She led one of several dance trios featured in the video by choreographer Hamilton Evans at Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles.

Rome, ITALY - Angelina Jolie and her daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt attend the Maneskin's concert for the world premiere of the "Loud Kids Tour" at the "Circo Massimo" in Rome, Italy.

"A few days in Cambodia among the warm local people, and I feel my soul is recovering. This has always been a special country for me and our family," wrote Jolie, who adopted her first child Maddox from the country in 2002.

She spoke to PEOPLE in October about how her kids have grown and continue to inspire each other, explaining how her "children's kindness has been very healing to me" for the 2021 Kindness Issue.

BESTPIX - "The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind" Special Screening, Hosted by Angelina Jolie Angelina Jolie with her kids (from L-R) Knox, Vivienne, Pax, Shiloh, Zahara and Maddox in February 2019 | Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty

"They're pretty great people, and because there's so many of them, I think they've had a very significant effect on each other. It's not like I'm the head of anything," she said in October. "I'm very honest with my kids. And I'm very human with my kids."

Jolie explained that she is "curious about all the different aspects of who they are" when raising them, and her priority is to "be there to support and develop all the different aspects of who they are."