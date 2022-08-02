Angelina Jolie Dances the Electric Slide at Spelman College Send-off for Daughter Zahara
Angelina Jolie was so happy about her daughter Zahara's admission into Spelman College, she just had to dance!
The proud mom was spotted showing her Electric Slide skills to the tune of "Candy" by funk group Cameo Sunday alongside a crowd of other students and their families.
Dressed in an oversized grey sweater and white slacks the 47-year-old Oscar winner looked fashionably chic as she busted some moves, while 17-year-old Zahara kept it simple in a plain white T-shirt.
The duo were all smiles as Jolie held hands with another dancer wearing a "Spelman" shirt during the event, which Morehouse LA President Brandon Rainey described on social media as a "family reunion."
"You know the Family Reunion is lit when #SpelhouseLA is showing @joliestweet some moves on the dance floor," Rainey shared on Twitter alongside the clip of Jolie and her daughter dancing.
On Sunday, Jolie announced in an Instagram post that Zahara, whom she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt, will be attending the historically Black college this fall.
"Zahara with her Spelman sisters!" the Eternals star captioned an image of her daughter surrounded by fellow Spelman attendees.
"Congratulations to all new students starting this year," she added, referring to the historically Black college for women located in Atlanta. "A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl."
RELATED: Angelina Jolie Reflects on Her Decision to Become a Parent: 'I Never Thought I Could Be Anyone's Mom'
Jolie also added a group of hashtags to her post, including, "#SpelmanCollege," "#SpelmanSisters and "#HBCU."
The actor and human rights campaigner also shares twins Vivienne and Knox, 14, as well as Shiloh, 16, Pax, 18, and Maddox, 20, with Pitt, 58.
Jolie, who adopted Zahara in 2005, previously said she is "in awe of" her daughter.
Never miss a story -- sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories
In 2020, during a video interview with Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate for a TIME 100 Talk, she praised the then 15-year-old Zahara as "an extraordinary African woman."
"My daughter is from Ethiopia, one of my children … And I have learned so much from her. She is my family, but she is an extraordinary African woman and her connection to her country, her continent, is her own and it's something I only stand back in awe of," Jolie said.