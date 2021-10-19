Angelina Jolie Brings Kids Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox to Eternals Premiere

Angelina Jolie is having a family night out.

The 46-year-old actress posed with five of her children — Maddox, 20, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, plus twins Vivienne and Knox, 13 — on Monday at the Los Angeles premiere of Eternals.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Jolie, who is also mom to 17-year-old son Pax, rocked a strapless brown gown for the occasion and accessorized with gold chin cuff, while her children were also equally dressed in their red carpet best.

Both Maddox and Knox opted for sharp-looking suits as Vivienne and Shiloh coordinated with their mom in neutral dresses. Meanwhile, Zahara sparkled in a silver, floor-length gown that appeared to be the same one by Elie Saab Couture Jolie wore to the 2014 Academy Awards.

angelina jolie oscars Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty

In Eternals, Jolie plays Thena — a superhuman who has immense strength, speed and stamina.

Based on a fictional race of superhumans from Marvel Comics, Eternals is helmed by Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao and also stars Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Barry Keoghan, Brian Tyree Henry, Ma Dong-seok, Lauren Ridloff, and Lia McHugh.

angelina jolie Credit: VALERIE MACON/getty

Jolie spoke to PEOPLE about her role in 2019, sharing at the time that her kids are "happy" for her to be playing such a powerful character.

"What's really moving to me is that they want to see me strong, and so it's less to see me in a film, but they're just happy I will be strong and having fun," said Jolie, who described Thena as "a warrior."

"I'm going to have to work very hard to give the Marvel Cinematic Universe the Thena they deserve," she added.

RELATED VIDEO: How Angelina Jolie and Her Kids Weathered the Pandemic: 'We've All Gotten Very Good at Dark Tag'

Last month, Nanjiani, 43, told Entertainment Tonight he learned so much working with Jolie and Hayek, 55, on the set of the Marvel film.

"Angie, she would not go back to her trailer. She always hung out on set. She was always with everyone," he said. "So I realized what you do on camera is only part of the job."

"Salma was the one who would always have dinners and people over," Nanjiani continued. "They are amazing. I have learned so much from watching both of them. Just how to be a pro, you know? I was so impressed. They are always on time, they know all the words, they are very thoughtful about how they work and they really wanted to create a family."

angelina jolie Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

He added, "So much of it is how you are with people. You create a community, you create a family, you create a group. And both of them, they go on camera, they are movie stars. They are fantastic in the movie."