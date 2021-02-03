"I love hanging out with them," she says of her six kids

Angelina Jolie Gives Peek into Her Life as a Mom with Rare Family Photo for British Vogue

Angelina Jolie is offering a glimpse at her family life.

For the new March issue of British Vogue, the Oscar winner, 45, opens up about being mom to her six children: Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12. In one intimate, black-and-white snapshot, Jolie gives Maddox a haircut at home in Los Angeles, and in another photo, she sits around the table with Zahara, Vivienne and Knox.

Elsewhere in the interview, Jolie reflects on motherhood and their "typical day" at home.

"I was never very good at sitting still. Even though I wanted to have many children and be a mom, I always imagined it kind of like Jane Goodall, traveling in the middle of the jungle somewhere," says Jolie, who's a special envoy for the UN refugee agency.

She adds, "I didn't imagine it in that true, traditional sense. I feel like I'm lacking in all the skills to be a traditional stay-at-home mom."

Credit: Craig McDean

"I'm managing through it because the children are quite resilient, and they're helping me, but I'm not good at it at all," she adds. "... I love them. I feel like we're such a team. It may sound clichéd, but you love and you try, and even if you burn the eggs, that doesn't matter in the end."

Jolie adds that she "loved having babies, but I love sitting up at night and talking to my kids." She celebrates all the stages of parenthood, noting she likes "the teenage years. I like the older years. I love hanging out with them."

The Maleficent actress says she's "looking forward" to her 50s — and shares a humorous moment that happened recently with her kids in regards to her age in their perspective.

"I feel that I'm gonna hit my stride in my 50s. Though we were on the trampoline the other day, and the children said, 'No, Mom, don't do that. You'll hurt yourself.' And I thought, 'God, isn't that funny?' " she says. "There was a day I was an action star, and now the kids are telling me to get off the trampoline because I'll hurt myself."

"Even at their young age they know that what matters is to feel safe and loved and stable," adds Jolie. "To not see those you love harmed. To know your own mind and truth and not to live a lie."

Jolie returns to her action roots starring in the upcoming Marvel movie The Eternals, out in November, which is directed by Chloé Zhao. Zhao scored a Golden Globe nomination for best director on Wednesday for Nomadland.