Angelina Jolie Takes a Trip to New York City with Daughter Zahara — See the Photo!

The mother-daughter duo were all smiles as they arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Tuesday

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Published on May 16, 2023 09:02 PM
Angelina Jolie and Zahara
Photo: TheImageDirect.com

Angelina Jolie is spending quality time with her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt.

The mother-daughter duo were all smiles as they were spotted walking hand in hand as they arrived at New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport on Tuesday.

For their travels, Jolie, 47, wore a white flowy dress underneath a black jacket with gold button embellishments and platform sandals. Zahara, 18, matched her mom's casual attire by wearing a dark green cardigan sweater on top of a gray T-shirt and skirt.

Along with Zahara, Jolie shares twins Vivienne and Knox, 14, Shiloh, 16, Pax, 19, and Maddox, 21, with ex-husband Brad Pitt, 59.

Angelina Jolie and Zahara
TheImageDirect.com

While Zahara began attending Spelman College in the fall, she's accompanied her mom during many of her travels, including a two-day trip to Washington, D.C., in December, where they met with members of Congress to advocate for the passage of the Justice for All Reauthorization Act of 2022.

The Academy Award winner gushed about her eldest daughter during a video interview with Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate for a TIME 100 Talk in July 2020.

"My daughter is from Ethiopia, one of my children … And I have learned so much from her. She is my family, but she is an extraordinary African woman, and her connection to her country, her continent, is her own, and it's something I only stand back in awe of," Jolie said.

While speaking with PEOPLE for the 2021 Kindness Issue, she echoed the same feelings about Zahara and her siblings, referring to them as "pretty great people."

"And because there's so many of them, I think they've had a very significant effect on each other. It's not like I'm the head of anything. I'm very honest with my kids. And I'm very human with my kids," she explained.

Praising her children, she added: "I have six very individual human beings in my home. I am so excited about all the different stages and feelings, and curiosities that they go through. Why wouldn't you be? We're supposed to help them figure out who they are. And you can't figure out who they are if you don't enthusiastically develop with them."

