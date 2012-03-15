Seven-year-old Zahara — sporting her new blue braids — and little sister Shiloh , 5, have some light-hearted fun with photographers Wednesday in Amsterdam.

Aboard a sight-seeing boat with mom Angelina Jolie , the girls stuck out their tongues and crossed their eyes at the onshore snappers taking pictures as the group toured the city’s canals.

The actress was staying in as Amsterdam as she attended the sentencing of Congolese warlord Thomas Lubanga at the International Criminal Court as part of her humanitarian work. Lubanga was found guilty of “abducting and conscripting children as young as 11 to fight and kill in a conflict.”