Angela Kinsey's Down-Home Baby Shower
Time for an Office party!
Angela Kinsey, 36 – who’s expecting her first child, a daughter, later this spring – was feted by her Office castmates Saturday during a girls-only baby shower.
“Angela has a lot of sisters and a lot of relatives from Texas who came out,” costar Kate Flannery told PEOPLE that night, at the Humane Society’s 22nd Genesis Awards. “[There were] a lot of Southern ladies who were sitting around drinking iced tea. No men – it was only the ladies.”
The bash, held at Jenna Fischer’s L.A. home and co-hosted by Kinsey’s sister-in-law Susanne Daniels, included about 25 guests who noshed on tea sandwiches from Paddington’s Tea Room. There were “white and pink roses everywhere,” added Flannery, who gave the mommy-to-be a pint-sized pink robe with rabbit ears.
So how is Kinsey holding up as her due date approaches? “She is a very happy pregnant woman,” said Flannery. “One of the happiest pregnant woman I have ever seen.”
In fact, the actress – who’s married to TV writer Warren Lieberstein and has blogged about her cravings for ice-cold Snickers bars – is still hard at work on the NBC sitcom.
“We’ve been desperately trying to hide her pregnancy on the show,” said Flannery. “You can’t tell. She’s behind a copier machine, behind a pile of papers. It’s kind of funny.”
